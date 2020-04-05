It would be “false statement” to say that we have coronavirus under control

On Sunday, the director of the CBS’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said that it would be “false” to say that the federal government had the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: President, we learned that there will be a lot of death in the coming weeks. Dr. Birx said it’s not time to go to the grocery store or drugstore. What should Americans prepare for?

FAUCI: Well, this is going to be a bad week. Unfortunately, Margaret, if we look at the projection of the curves, the kinetics of the curves, we will continue to see an escalation. Also, we should expect that in a week, maybe a little longer, we will start to see a flattening out of the curve and going down. The mitigation of what we have just mentioned is absolutely key to success. So on the one hand things are going to go wrong and we have to be prepared for it. Some will be shocking. Of course, it’s really disturbing to watch. But this is what will happen before we turn around. So, we will limit ourselves, we will keep on mitigating ourselves, we will continue to do physical separation because we have to arrive next week, because it will be a bad week.

BRENNAN: You’re saying, Doctor, that despite the deaths we may see, mitigation works and you have this outbreak –

FAUCI: Yes.

BRENNAN: Subcontract control?

FAUCI: I won’t say we have it under control, Margaret, which would be a false statement. We are struggling to control it and this is the problem now. The important thing is that what you see is an increase in new cases, which then begin to flatten. But the end result of this is that you don’t see for days, if not weeks, at the height of the beak, because as the cases decrease, you will get fewer hospitalizations, less intensive care and less death. So even if you actually improve as the number of new cases starts to flatten, the deaths will last, as you know, for a week or two. So we need to be prepared, though even though it is clear mitigation works, we will still see this deadly glue. So the first thing we want to look for is to see daily: Are the number of new cases stabilizing? We have seen it in Italy. You just mentioned this correctly. We hope to see you in New York soon. And this is the first sign of that plateau and of going down.

