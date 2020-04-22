Actor Arjun Bijlani is in the middle of India’s coronavirus outbreak with a positive response to his web series, “State of Siege: 9/26”.

“It is ironic how this has worked so beautifully because first, we encountered obstacles on the release date and when we were actually released, the coronavirus in India just exploded,” Arjun said.

Thanks to Siege to Arjun Bijlani Viewer: २ 26/1 Success: “Without them it would not have been possible”

“It’s a real experience right now and I want to congratulate the whole team – the cast, crew and Abhimanyu Singh, Rupali Kadian and our director Matthew who have put together a good piece. This story was a story to tell and we are delighted that the audience is streaming. And getting it positively, it would not have been possible without them, ”he added.

Arjun and Arjun Bajwa and Vivek Dahiya are seen as NSG commandos, “Siege Kingdom: 3/9”. The series is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book “Black Cyclone: ​​The Three Sages of Mumbai 1/4”. The program tells the stories and various events that took place during the attack of 1 unt / 2. Contiloe Pictures’ show recently became “Most Viewed Original Content (New)” on Zee5.

Talking about success, Origen said: “‘? State Siege २ 26/2 Z ZEE5 is the top rated and most viewed program in India! When we are all locked in our homes, demoted, this news cannot come in good time. Love everyone so much that made this possible and especially to all my fans! “

To this, Abhimanyu Singh, founder-chief executive officer of Cantillo Pictures, added: “I am very pleased that our efforts to demonstrate the commando’s efforts to ignore the २ 26/1 terrorist attacks are widespread.”

