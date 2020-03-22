“Itaewon Class” Actors Thank Viewers And Share Last Ideas As Drama Concludes

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” has appear to an end.

On March 21, the drama aired its hugely-anticipated finale that realized its highest rankings nonetheless.

The cast shared their ultimate views and thanked viewers and workers customers who joined them on the journey.

On March 22, Park Web optimization Joon said, “I’m grateful to ‘Itaewon Class’ that allowed me to look again on myself and consider about my long run life. I hope this drama was a comforting knowledge for all people too. I hope you have a sweet night each and every night. Thank you really considerably for seeing, and I will occur back with even much better acting.”

Kim Da Mi shared on her Instagram, “I am so, so thankful for anyone who loved ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘Sae Ro Yi Seo’ until eventually now. To repay all the appreciate you have given me, I’ll be again even much better than just before. I was really satisfied though functioning with the solid and crew, who worked tough for a year. Let’s satisfy all over again. Thank you. Superior Bye Seo.”

Kwon Nara commented, “The lengthy filming time period felt incredibly shorter, and I had a wonderful time filming due to the fact I was in a position to shoot with terrific administrators, crew users, and senior actors. I assume this drama will last in my memories much more strongly than any other drama.”

Then she added, “More than nearly anything, I was really grateful and delighted to be liked by so many folks. Personally, I appreciated studying a large amount. It’s regrettable [that it’s over], but I’ll attempt to be a much better actor and a superior human being in the long term. Thank you once yet again for loving ‘Itaewon Class’ and [my character] Oh Soo Ah. Be happier, absolutely everyone.”

Yoo Jae Myung shared his gratefulness to the cast and crew and said, “The character Jang Dae Hee was a new endeavor in my lifetime as an actor. I was ready to get bravery to do the elderly makeup and act beyond my age thanks to the people today who supported me. I imagine ‘Itaewon Class’ will remain as a special drama in my coronary heart especially because of everyone’s love for it. Thank you.”

Ahn Bo Hyun, who performed an antagonist for the first time, commented, “Thank you for loving ‘Itaewon Class’ until finally the conclusion. I am also very grateful for the love you showed for my character Jang Geun Gained. Many thanks to your support, I was able to emphasis on Jang Geun Won and act as him till the pretty finish. I will greet you yet again with a excellent project.”

Hong Website positioning Joon, who played Jang Dae Hee’s secretary, also thanked the viewers, indicating, “Time passed speedier than at any time. The entire filming was a enjoyable time. Thank you for offering me really like and notice by way of ‘Itaewon Course.’ I will greet you through a new project with a new function, so be sure to glance forward to it.”

As a result of her agency Ace Manufacturing unit, Lee Joo Youthful reported, “Thank you for the adore and fascination in ‘Itaewon Class’ and [my character] Ma Hyun Yi. I will not forget about how you sent adore to me and Ma Hyun Yi, and I will turn out to be a superior actress.”

By way of his agency, Ryu Kyung Soo reported, “I thank the viewers who beloved ‘Itaewon Class’ as very well as Choi Seung Kwon (his character). I was constantly delighted on my way to the filming set for this joyful venture. I would also like to thank the director and screenwriter for letting me to act as the charming character Choi Seung Kwon. And an infinite thanks to my fellow actors and employees who made a at ease ambiance where we could act even though owning exciting as properly as to my beloved DanBam loved ones. I seriously enjoyed my time! Have a sweet night.”

Sources (1) (2)

How does this short article make you sense?