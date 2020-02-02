“Itaewon Class” and “Queen: Love And War” Viewer Rankings Reach New Personal Records

“Stove League” continues to dominate its time slot.

On February 1, the SBS Stove League garnered national average scores of 16.0% and a peak of 19.0% according to Nielsen Korea. In the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, the drama scored 8.6%, making the drama the most watched television program of the day, including variety programming.

After its premiere at solid ratings on January 31, Park Seo Joon’s new drama, Itaewon Class, performed even better with its second episode. JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” achieved an audience rating of 5.3 nationwide and 5.6 in the Seoul metropolitan area.

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” remained strong as the most-watched cable drama in its time slot, with average ratings of 14.2 and a peak of 16.3. In the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, the drama received an average rating of 9.0 and peaked at 10.0%. “Crash Landing on You” continues to be the most popular with female viewers in their forties, with ratings peaking at 20.3%.

Girls’ Generation’s Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon’s new drama OCN “Tell Me What You Saw” were broadcast nationwide on average at 2.0%. KBS2’s “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” obtained average scores of 20.3% and 25.0% for both parts, while MBC’s “Never Twice” obtained scores of 7.1%, 8.8% , 8.1% and 9.5%.

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” achieved its best ratings to date with an average of 4.5% and a peak of 5.0% nationally. Channel A’s “Touch” garnered 0.9% audience that evening.

