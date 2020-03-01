“itaewon-class”-breaks-its-very-own-scores-document-for-ninth-consecutive-episode

JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” exhibits no indications of slowing down!

At any time considering the fact that its premiere in January, viewership rankings for “Itaewon Class” have been steadily soaring with just about every new episode—and its most up-to-date broadcast proved no exception. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the February 29 episode of the strike drama scored an typical nationwide score of 14.8 %, marking its maximum scores to day.

“Itaewon Class” also took initially location in its time slot among the essential demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an regular rating of eight.7 %.

tvN’s new drama “Hi Bye, Mama” scored an regular ranking of five.four per cent for its third episode, whilst SBS’s “Hyena” scored ordinary rankings of 6.8 % and nine.nine per cent for its fourth broadcast.

KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Adore Wonderful Life” held regular with regular nationwide ratings of 22.6 % and 27. per cent for its two parts, when MBC’s “Never Twice” scored common rankings of 12.four p.c, 11. p.c, and 11.eight p.c for the evening.

