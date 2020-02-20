[“itaewon-class”-cast-members-are-the-two-entertaining-and-severe-on-established]

On February 20, JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” introduced new at the rear of-the-scenes pictures!

The series has already surpassed 10 percent in viewership scores and proceeds to set new personal bests. At the middle of the drama are actors who increase electric power to the plot as they portray their distinctive people.

Powering-the-scenes, Park Search engine marketing Joon monitored his acting with total concentration when Kim Da Mi targeted on her script. Yoo Jae Myung and Kwon Nara organized for filming with seriousness.

The actors have been constantly exchanging opinions with director Kim Sung Yoon while capturing. The two Kim Dong Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun, who portray the Jang brothers with reverse personalities, talked about their lines with the director to improve their performing.

Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Youthful, who are cherished for their unique chemistry, were spotted smiling brightly on established as properly as monitoring their performing together.

The manufacturing crew commented, “The existence of the actors, who are exhibiting far more passionate acting and synergy as we enter the midpoint of the drama, is astounding. With the foreshadowing of a whole-fledged showdown involving Dan Bam and Jang Ga, make sure you continue to keep an eye out on these actors as they will fill out the story even far more.”

“Itaewon Class” airs just about every Friday and Saturday at 10: 50 p.m. KST.

Source (one)