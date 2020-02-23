[“itaewon-class”-gets-to-be-2nd-best-rated-drama-in-jtbc-record-following-“sky-castle”]

Just 8 episodes into its run, “Itaewon Class” is previously creating JTBC history!

In the months due to the fact its premiere last thirty day period, the strike drama starring Park Search engine optimisation Joon—an adaptation of the preferred webtoon of the identical name—has achieved a new all-time higher in viewership ratings with each and every new episode.

The newest episode proved no exception: in accordance to Nielsen Korea, the February 22 broadcast of “Itaewon Class” scored ordinary rankings of 12.six p.c nationwide and 14. percent in the Seoul metropolitan region.

Not only did the scores mark a new private greatest for the drama, but “Itaewon Class” has now overtaken “Woman of Dignity” to attain the 2nd-maximum viewership rankings in JTBC drama history.

“Itaewon Class” is currently 2nd only to the smash strike “SKY Castle,” which retains the document for the highest viewership rankings in the background of any Korean cable network (not just JTBC) after scoring a nationwide typical of 23.78 p.c all through its finale.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Itaewon Class” on the remarkable achievement!

If you haven’t currently seen it (or even if you have!), you can enjoy “SKY Castle” with English subtitles below:

