“itaewon-class”-+-“hyena”-both-equally-reach-their-maximum-scores-still

Each JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” and SBS’s “Hyena” have soared to new highs!

Right after obtaining the second-optimum viewership ratings of any drama in JTBC heritage previous week (slipping 2nd only to “SKY Castle“), “Itaewon Class” proceeds to hold up its outstanding streak of environment a new particular scores record with just about every new episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 28 broadcast of the hit drama scored an ordinary nationwide score of 13.965 percent, breaking its past document of 12.562 percent.

SBS’s new drama “Hyena” also attained its best viewership ratings to date for its third episode, which scored regular nationwide ratings of nine.three p.c and 11.2 per cent for its two areas.

