“Itaewon Class” Shares A Glance Behind The Scenes As Drama Heads Toward Finale

With two just episodes right until the conclusion, “Itaewon Class” dropped behind-the-scene stills of the difficult-operating forged.

The photographs launched on March 18 demonstrate the actors passionately carrying out their specified roles amid a warm atmosphere on the drama established. Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, and Ryu Kyung Soo are thoroughly immersed in their scripts, and Park Seo Joon can also be viewed discussing the scene with director Kim Sung Yoon.

Yoo Jae Myung provides off a veteran charisma as he faithfully portrays his antagonist part. Regardless of his villainous character, Yoo Jae Myung doesn’t be reluctant to pose brightly with Kwon Nara who acts as his faithful employee in the drama. Kwon Nara is acquiring a great deal really like for her acting in “Itaewon Class” and is also praised for brightening up the set with her heat smiles.

In other images, Kim Dong Hee will make hearts flutter with his broad grin, and Ahn Bo Hyun poses fortunately with David Lee. Kim Hye Eun, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Chris Lyon are all smiles, although Lee Joo Young poses for the digital camera.

The manufacturing crew said, “As expected, the drama established was on a distinctive stage. The actors’ comprehensive performing and synergy had been fantastic. As they continue to do their very best until eventually the conclude, make sure you continue to view with unwavering appreciate and interest. The drama will supply additional emotion and catharsis than you expect.”

“Itaewon Class” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

