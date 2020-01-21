‘Itaewon class’ shares insight into new business and new Park Seo Joon employees

The next JTBC drama “Itaewon Class” revealed new still images of cast members Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Kim Dong Hee, Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Young.

“Itaewon Class” is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people gathered by their stubbornness and their passion as they pursue their dreams at Itaewon.

In the new still images, we see the young employees of Dan Bam, a new food dropout business from Park Sae Roy (played by Park Seo Joon). Despite being labeled a college graduate and former inmate, Park Sae Roy is not paying attention and fearlessly embarks on entrepreneurship.

Kim Da Mi plays Jo Yi Seo, manager of Dan Bam. She is a very intelligent sociopath with an IQ of 162 who has a dark aura hidden behind an innocent appearance. Kim Dong Hee plays Jang Geun Soo, the second son of CEO Jang Dae Hee (played by Yoo Jae Myung) who has a crush on Jo Yi Seo since they were students, and Ryu Kyung Soo is Choi Seung Kwon, a former member of a gang who now works at Dan Bam.

A source from the drama said: “Please rejoice in the chemistry of the Dan Bam family, at the center of which is Park Sao Roy de Park Seo Joon. The passion of the young team they work with to become the best will be exhilarating to watch. “

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10.50 p.m. KST, taking up the time slot previously occupied by “Chocolate”.

