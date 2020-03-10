Italian doctor calls coronavirus outbreak a “war situation”

A doctor working at Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in the northern city of Bergamo, said the coronavirus is like that of a warlike country.

The unnamed doctor, who works as an anesthesiologist, advised the Italians with the virus to simply stay home and said that the capacity at the hospital was so full that health doctors chose to only treat those most likely to recover from the virus depending on the state of health and age.

“Non-invasive ventilation is only a transitional phase,” Il Giornale added to the comment, “Unfortunately, there is a disproportion between hospital resources, ICU beds and people with critical problems, not all of them are intubated. “

The doctor added that if patients had severe respiratory failure or a failure of three vital organs or more due to the virus, “it means you have a 100 percent mortality rate. Now they are gone. “

Forty-nine people have died in Italy from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Italian Civil Protection Officer. https://t.co/j7G99vOCcd

– Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2020

“We are not in a position to tempt what is called miracles. It’s the reality,” he shouted, shouting to those who claimed the coronavirus was not fatal on its own.

“Those who leave us are not even respected. They die of COVID-19 because, in their critical form, interstitial pneumonia affects previous respiratory problems and the patient can no longer support this situation. He said the death was caused by the virus, not anything else, “he said.

According to the anesthesiologist, the number of healthcare workers has also been large in terms of both emotions and stress. “It’s not just the workload, but the emotional one, which is devastating. I’ve seen nurses cry with 30 years of experience behind them, people have nervous problems and I suddenly shake. “

The outbreak has also affected other aspects of hospital care, the doctor said, saying that something like a heart attack in normal circumstances would take a few minutes to be seen by a doctor, but under current conditions it can take a while. hour or more.

Italy imposes quarantine on China to 16 million people with intent to contain #Coronavirus https://t.co/ObLSRSN87W

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 8, 2020

Italy has been the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Europe, and as of Monday it has experienced more than 9,000 confirmed cases and 463 fatalities.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who had previously been hurt by populist Senator Matteo Salvini for his administration, has labeled it “the darkest hour” in Italy.

“These days I have been thinking of (Winston) Churchill’s old speeches; it is our darkest hour but we will,” said Conte.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email ctomlinson (at) breitbart.com