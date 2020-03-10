Italian does not extend Coronavirus travel restriction nationwide

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that he was expanding travel restrictions to encapsulate the entire country, in an attempt to prevent the coronavirus from continuing to spread throughout the nation and beyond.

“There is no more time, hard measures are needed,” Conte said at a news conference Monday evening on the country’s coronavirus epidemic, according to a report in La Repubblica.

As the Prime Minister made his announcement on additional travel restrictions, the number of deaths in Italy continues to increase, with 97 more deaths in the last 24 hours alone.

Recent data from Civil Protection shows that Italy has suffered a total of 9,172 coronavirus cases and 463 deaths, which led to the nation’s death toll from 366 on Sunday to 463 on Monday.

On Saturday night, the Italian government had quarantined 16 million people in the northern Lombardy region of the country [the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak] and in other provinces of the neighboring regions.

Italy is now expanding its travel restrictions nationwide to try to prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

“There won’t be just a red zone,” Conte said. “There will be Italy.”

The Italian Prime Minister added that travel will be banned nationwide unless people can show the government that they need to travel outside the area where they live, such as the need to travel to work or to hospital.

“We made a new budget-based decision that there is no time,” said Conte. “The numbers tell us that we are experiencing a significant growth in infections, from hospitalized to intensive and sub-intensive care as well as from dead people.”

“Therefore, our habits need to be changed,” the Prime Minister added. “They must be changed now.”

“I immediately decided to take even stricter and stronger measures,” said Conte. “I am about to sign a measure that we can summarize as ‘staying home.’ There will be no red zone on the peninsula anymore. All Italy will be a protected area.”

“The right decision today is to stay home,” Conte said. “Our future is in our hands.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and Instagram.