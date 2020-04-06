Italian FA manager claims Serie A year could run to October | Athletics

A male stands outdoors the San Siro stadium immediately after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled owing to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan February 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, April 6 — The Serie A year could be extended to September or October, the head of the Italian FA (FIGC) explained on Sunday, warning that there could be an “avalanche of litigation” if it was not settled on the industry.

Serie A has been suspended considering that March 9 simply because of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 15,887 lives in Italy, almost a quarter of the worldwide dying complete. Numerous club presidents have recommended that the season ought to be termed off.

“The only serious way to tackle a really serious crisis of this variety is to finish the 2019-2020 year competitions this yr,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina informed point out broadcaster RAI’s Domenica Sportiva programme.

“We are doing work on a complete sequence of possible answers to take care of the predicament in the best doable way.”

“Could it finish in September of Oct? That is one particular hypothesis. It is a way to steer clear of jeopardising not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 time.”

Gravina spelled out that if the present year was abandoned, Italian soccer could go through “an avalanche of litigation to which we would be subjected by all these who could be deemed weakened in their rights and interests.”

This could include things like teams who were relegated and people who skipped out on European football up coming time.

He extra: “We would genuinely run the chance of the championship having place only in the courtrooms.”

Past Thursday, Uefa called on leagues all around Europe to total their seasons at the time football is equipped to restart.

The European governing physique added that if a league was named off, its golf equipment may possibly not be acknowledged into the Champions League and Europa League up coming period.

Gravina added that May perhaps 17 was staying viewed as as a feasible date for a restart but stressed that this was “an hypothesis”. — Reuters