italian-golfers-edoardo-molinari,-lorenzo-gagli-quarantined-in-oman-more-than-coronavirus-fears

MILAN – Italian golfers Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli have been quarantined in Muscat and compelled to pull out of the Oman Open up, which commenced Thursday, about fears they may perhaps have the coronavirus.

Gagli experienced from flu-like signs and symptoms during the 7 days and as Molinari, the more mature brother of former British Open up winner Francesco, was his roommate equally have been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Gagli informed Italian newspaper La Nazione that he had been explained to he would have to keep on being isolated right up until following Wednesday.

“It’s an inexplicable choice,” Gagli mentioned.

“If there was a possibility of contagion, then they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament.”

Italy, which has claimed 12 fatalities and 400 confirmed instances in Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus, has tried to lockdown the epicenter in the north to contain its distribute.

Molinari, 39, arrives from Turin in the north of Italy, though 34-calendar year-outdated Gagli hails from Florence in Tuscany, where there have also been circumstances.

“We are adhering to the condition,” Marco Durante, head of the pro sector of the Italian Golf Federation, explained to Sky Sport Italia.

“Of course it is too much prudence by the business for a feverish condition 10 days back.

“There is no sign of viral pathologies in development. We hope the misunderstanding will be resolved before long.”

The golfers could also skip the Qatar Masters from March 5-eight.

A 6 Nations rugby match involving Italy and Eire in Dublin on March seven was referred to as off Wednesday, and the alpine skiing Environment Cup Finals — thanks to consider place in Italy up coming thirty day period — will be held with out any followers on the slopes.