Italian Mafia Gains Place in Fight for Loyalty During a Locked Pandemic

Across the country, Italians sing “Andrà Tutto Bene” (“everything will be fine”) from their balconies. A billboard in Naples reads: “Together, without fear. Coronavirus is a weak enemy if we fight it together.” The country gathers together every night when the dead are broadcast at 6pm. The stimulus package was introduced, and solidarity funds were submitted to all cities.

Italy, which has suffered the highest death toll in a coronavirus novel outbreak in Europe, then saw a decline in cases reported at the end of March. It has leveled the curve when the health care system is flexed under the influx of COVID-19 patients, when the military buries the dead, and when its citizens are trapped under locking, waiting for the end.

But now the singing has stopped. Calls to the domestic harassment hotline surged. Dissatisfaction and inconvenience during the ongoing quarantine have spread huge divisions in communities where food and money are lacking, perhaps more prominent in the poorer southern regions of the country. The spirit of solidarity has been replaced by the awareness that normalcy may not return in the summer because hundreds of thousands of people are still unemployed, and millions of people who depend on contract labor outside books are disadvantaged in countless ways.

For nearly two months, 60 million Italians remain safe guarded in their homes. As the country enters its third locking month, with Italians expected to stay home until May 3, a far more bleak picture of the country’s future emerges. This is also a warning to other countries that determine when locking can be done safely.

Signs of rising tension in Italy last week prompted the interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, to call for greater police attention to “riots by extremist groups.” The warning is aimed at the mafia, which has made use of the pandemic by distributing food, clothing, and money to underprivileged families locked up and triggering tensions underscoring the difficulty of keeping a country at home.

In the past few weeks, videos and local news reports have emerged in which well-known mafia affiliates have called for southern Italy to unite. “I beg my environment, I need everyone’s help, a small amount, to shop for children in need,” Giuseppe Cusimano, who shares food with three neighborhoods in Palermo, wrote on Facebook. Cusimano, which distributes food in Palermo, has been investigated by authorities for its relationship with the mafia, according to La Repubblica. “I don’t ask for much, five euros per person. For medicines, diapers and baby products. Who has the heart to contact me personally. At least let’s talk well about the environment. The state does not want us to do charity because we are Mafiosi . “

“They act in the interests of the organization and never do anything just for the benefit of society,” Federico Varese, a professor of criminology at Oxford University and a senior researcher at Nuffield College, told Newsweek. is a favor to be paid back at a later time. “

The state is slow to act, with taxes for small businesses deferred rather than forgiven, and those employed in contracts or casual workers are not entitled to social benefits. Those who find themselves delayed by local and state bureaucracy are lethargic, despite the € 4.3 billion ($ 4.6 billion) solidarity fund championed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and an additional € 400 million ($ 435 million) in food stamps for mayors who have protested against the funds, call it not enough.

“Every provision that allows people to be free and independent helps in the long run is also a struggle against the mafia, which recruits among those in need,” said Varese, noting that distributing food itself is not illegal. “The fight against the mafia to be effective must also include social policies that drain the support that Mafia might have in society. Such policies must come from the government.”

Although the south of the country is not as devastated by the number of corona virus cases as the north of the country, the south has fallen into worse economic stagnation, a recession that has struggled to overcome since the 2007 global financial crisis, according to the latest figures figure from CGIA Mestre, a small business association based in Venice. The association reported 76,000 stores operating in Sicily in 2009. In 2019, that number would drop to 69,000. Now, thousands more have been closed forever.

In Calabria, Sicily and Puglia, unemployment increased. In Palermo, 50,000 residents are without income. One Palermo resident posted a video to social media where he sat by his daughter who was eating a piece of bread with Nutella. He spoke to the mayor, Leoluca Orlando. “If my daughter cannot eat a piece of bread, we will go to attack the supermarket,” the man said. Shortly after,

The warning of riots extends beyond organized crime and the working class who want to return to work, to those who, according to Orlando, depend on petty crime to survive. He has since asked the federal government to get a basic income because he worries “criminal groups can promote acts of violence.”

One such group on Facebook, “National Revolution,” formed on March 25, has swelled to 2,600 members and encouraged its members to plunder the local wholesale market.

“The people (behind this group) are people who, before being locked up, make a living from house robberies and shopping for theft,” an unnamed source from the Sicilian unit Digos, Italian anti-terrorism police force, told The Guardian . (Contacted by Newsweek, Digos and some local anti-mafia prosecutors declined to comment.) “But with some of these criminal activities being alert because of lockouts, the only shops open to robbing are supermarkets and chemicals. These are people who, because poverty is rampant in the south, it usually survives criminal activity, but now it doesn’t do well. “Shortly afterwards, a group of around 15 people stormed the Lidl grocery store in the city, filling up their carts and refusing to pay. Nearby, small business owners are pressured to release free food and supplies.

Federico Cafiero De Raho, the national anti-mafia prosecutor, warned that “social consensus is part of the expansion plan (mafia).” De Raho, in an interview with Reuters, said that the Camorra clan distributes food to families who are short of money under quarantine and offers loans that may one day be paid through working for the mafia. “Camorra knows this is the right time to invest,” he said.

Diego Gambetta, author of several books on organized crime, including The Sicilian Mafia, told Newsweek that the publication “helps the weak” is intended to enhance the reputation of criminal companies as “bona fide protectors.”

“The handout shows that in times of need they help those who have supported them in the past and also play a role in opening ‘credit lines’ for future services,” Gambetta said and warned not to jump to conclusions about whether this was an act of generosity without view fur. for those in need, or if the mafia provides support to established bases.

“The grand movement and the mediatorial echoes they achieve may tip the balance of reputation in supporting these groups, make the country look incompetent and uncaring, and encourage local people to depend on local protection,” he said. “But the situation related to this pandemic is too turbulent at the moment to make predictions.”

But in recent weeks there have also been reports of mafia charities in Brazil, South Africa and Japan, not infrequently during disputes.

“One dollar spent now in donations yields greater loyalty and gratitude than a dollar spent in peacetime,” Gambetta said.