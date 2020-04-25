Italian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after 60 days of quarantine and swabbing

A 23-year-old child in Italy is being treated for a disease caused by a new corona virus that continues to be tested positive, even though it has been quarantined and continuously sweeping two months.

Bianca Dobroiu arrived at the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic hospital, part of the general hospital of the Bologna University health system on February 28. He was hospitalized with a fever above 105 degrees and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“After four days he was fine, but the swabs were still positive,” infectious disease specialist Luciano Attard told local media. “As far as we know, no one else in Italy has remained positive for swabs so far. Usually, positive results don’t last for more than four weeks.”

Dobroiu “has never undergone any therapy,” Attard said.

“After 57 days, this is a new result,” Dobroiu, who lives, works and studies in Bologna, writes on Facebook. “Well, this is nothing new because it never changes. … Nothing has changed at all and it scares me a little today.”

Dobroiu was discharged from the hospital on March 6 and returned to the house where he remained in quarantine under the country’s national lock. Although he has no symptoms, he still has positive test results and tells local media that he is thankful that the disease has not yet developed. “But the doctor has told me that I am still a carrier of the virus and is contagious.”

As a European country, one of the bloc’s most devastated members of the corona virus, trying to lift its lock on May 4, authorities are grappling with how to safely carry out daily life for 60 million people in the country.

Last week, flower shops and clothing stores for young children reopened in an effort to slowly restart the economy as it fell into a deep recession.

Medical staff members worked at the pharmacy in the COVID-19 unit at the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic hospital in Bologna on April 15, 2020, during a lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was caused by a new corona virus.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images

