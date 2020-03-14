Italians began to sing from their windows on a background of coronavirus blocking

Residents of Italy began to sing a song from their windows and balconies on the background of the further blocking coronavirus.

Last week, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conti ordered all citizens to stay at home with prolonged pandemic.

Now, trying to raise the morale of the singers playing improvised concerts from the windows and frames are distributed on social media.

Singalonav frames in Siena, Rome and beyond become viral on Twitter. See some pictures below.

People in my hometown # Siena sing a popular song from their homes on an empty street, to warm the hearts of the Italian # Covid_19 # lock.

“The Italians, which are closed to the public throughout Italy, supports the campaign, singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies,” – he wrote one resident Tweets, Video section of the city of Salerno and start a thread tweets, “to celebrate the strength of ordinary people”. “

The Italians, which are closed to the public throughout Italy, bear each other company, singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. The filament resistance noted ordinary people. This Salerno:

This Naples

This Turin

This Benevento

Another shared a video of the Italians, who sing and dance along with the “Makarenay” on their balconies.

The fourth day quarantine in Italy: Italians are dancing and singing in the makarene on their balconies

Hey, world! I want to make you smile. Do you remember the exciting cries of Wuhan homes? Look what is happening in Napoli (Italy). During lock all sang local songs with balconies.

Italians sing during stops / quarantine .. #Italy is life

Yesterday evening, the British government has become the latest to ban mass gatherings when coronavirus continues to spread.

This decision is a turnaround in the government’s parades on appearance, while Boris Johnson previously allows the school to remain open and continue to the big event after meeting with Cobra March 12.

Now that events such as the London Marathon and the Premier League, are transferred, the government reportedly intends to develop plans for the implementation of the ban, which will come into force from next weekend.

Earlier, deputy chief physician of the month the UK Jonathan Van-Tam said that “there is no clear justification” to cancel the events associated with the flash karanavirusa.

A number of tours, concerts and festivals had been canceled or postponed all over the planet, as the virus continues to flash eskalavats. A full list can be viewed here.