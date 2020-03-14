Italians in China were among two coronavirus epidemics

(AFP) – Sara Platto’s mother in Italy called it “crazy” to stay in Wuhan, even when the city that affected the virus was quarantined in January. She is now giving advice to people returning to their homes about coping.

Platto, who lives with his 12-year-old son at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, rejected four Italian government evacuation offers after refusing to leave his two cats and deciding that he was safe enough to stay. in China.

“It’s not Ebola,” said Platto, who works at Jiangnan University at the AFP.

He has spent more than 50 days working at home, taking turns with his son to use a computer for classes and online work.

Italians who have withstood China’s health crisis and draconian measures that have effectively left them home for weeks are now watching similar scenes unfold at home.

Italy – which has killed more than 1,000 people in just over two weeks – making it the worst affected country outside China where more than 3,100 have died, has imposed an unprecedented blockade on Western Europe.

All stores, except pharmacies and grocery stores, have been closed and residents will need to stay home except for commuting to work, purchasing supplies, or seeking medical help.

“They’re getting nasty, because it’s not something they used to do,” Platto said about people in his hometown of Brescia in the northern Lombardy region, where most infections in Italy were detected .

“What I tell everyone is panic, because panic is worse than a virus.”

Surveillance

Chinese neighbors from Platto to Wuhan were hurt by their decision to stay in the city, where the virus was first detected in December and has been cut off from the world without airlift since January 23.

They brought him a “big bag of spaghetti” and a note saying “Sara, stay strong” after learning that he was from Italy.

But as the number of infections in China declines as overseas outbreaks continue to grow, Chinese authorities have stepped up surveillance of foreigners for fear of imported cases.

Beijing on Wednesday ordered all international arrivals to the city to be a quarantine of 14 days, with passengers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan departing separately from other travelers.

In a central district in Beijing, volunteers and police in the neighborhood have repeatedly requested information from Italians specifically, including unannounced home calls, even for people who have not left China recently.

Francesco Abbonizio, the youth football coach in the capital, spent the first two weeks of his time on a recent trip to Italy avoiding social contacts, and now has to quarantine himself again after returning to China on Wednesday.

“Someone in my family was very scared of the virus and refused to know me even after two weeks,” he said.

“They are all locked in their homes right now.”

Trip canceled

Marco, a Beijing resident working in the theater industry, has not left China since the outbreak, and in March canceled a trip to Italy in March, the first in more than two years.

He said he did not want to “panic” by arriving from China in his Tuscan hometown of only 16,000 people with his wife, who is Chinese.

“People are not always so good at streamlining things,” she told AFP, adding that she did not want her family to endure negative reactions from other residents in her hometown.

Before Italy confirmed its first cases of virus, the Chinese communities in the country said they had to behave with racists.

Chinese tourists spat in Venice, a family in Turin was accused of carrying the disease, and mothers in Milan used social media to ask Italian children to stay away from Chinese classmates.

“I’m really worried about my family,” said Marco, “and the bad sense of community my country is having lately.”

