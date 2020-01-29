Italy allows lifeboat with 403 migrants to be stuck after days at sea

ROME – A charity ship that carries hundreds of people rescued in the Mediterranean announced on Tuesday that it had received permission to anchor in Italy when European governments tried to agree where the migrants should go.

Resettling migrants is a controversial issue for the European Union, as the influx of new arrivals is fueling the rise of anti-immigration parties in countries like Italy.

According to a source from the Italian Ministry of the Interior, Germany and France will accept some of the 403 migrants on board the Ocean Viking ship, which is operated by the French NGO SOS Mediterranee. Ireland and Luxembourg are also expected to offer help.

SOS Mediterranee said that the rescued, including 38 women and 149 minors, were to be brought to the heel of Italy in Taranto.

Two other rescue ships with around 230 people were waiting to get a safe port in Italy or Malta.

Matteo Salvini, the chairman of the right-wing Italian league, condemned the decision to let the Ocean Viking come to Italy.

“The number of (migrant) arrivals increased by 500% in January 2020. Insanity !!!”, he wrote on Twitter. “Those who allow it are accomplices.”

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, around 870 boat migrants came to the country this month, after 155 in the same period last year. This does not apply to the Ocean Viking.

The emigration of migrants from Libya has increased significantly in the last few days after the fighting there.

In September, interior ministers from five EU countries agreed on a new system for distributing rescued migrants to relieve pressure on the southern states, including Italy.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has built better relationships with European partners and charities than her predecessor Salvini.