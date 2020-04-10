Italy extends Coronavirus national blockade until May 3

ROME – The Italian government has extended the national blockade of citizens for at least three weeks by three weeks, adding to worries about an emerging economy and an increasing number of people who lack the basic necessities.

In making the announcement via video conference, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte noted that the rate of new positive cases of coronavirus has been slowed, but not enough to justify reopening services or relaxing rules for leaving home. .

If the positive trend continues, Conte said, “we may begin to drop some measures starting this month end.”

“We are not in a position to reopen production activities at this time, as we would risk restarting the contagion curve and frustrating our results with government-implemented measures,” the Prime Minister said in a separate video conference.

Government officials, meanwhile, continue to discuss what kinds of economic activities should be the first to reopen when the time comes.

According to local media, some of the manufacturing, mechanical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and even stationery companies could be the first to open.

In much of Italy, the number of positive results for coronavirus has been extremely low. Even in the Lazio region, where the Italian capital of Rome is located, it has a contagion rate of less than one thousand, with a death toll of only 42 per million, even with the policy of attributing all deaths to COVID-19 where a positive test is performed, regardless of the presence of other comorbidities.

Despite the unequal severity of the virus, national blockade has imposed the same restrictions on all regions. The government bragged about the number of stops and fines in an apparent attempt to terrorize people who stay home.

Since the blockade began, local and military police have performed six million spot checks and have issued fines to more than 220,000 people who feel they do not have enough reason to leave their residence.

During that same period, officials conducted more than 2.5 million inspections of businesses and businesses to check for compliance with blocking regulations.

In southern Italy, the pandemic has had a small effect on people’s health, but has a significant impact on their standard of living.

Ten days ago, reports of people running out of food and money were already circulating in the southern regions of Campania, Calabria, Sicily and Puglia. Police have patrolled supermarkets to stop thefts, while many who work to pay under the table have been deprived of all their income.

It remains to be seen how people will survive three weeks after the blockade, as the situation for many becomes critical and the means to make money dry up.

