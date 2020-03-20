Italy is calling on the military to effect the blockade as a reduction in Coronavirus death

Italy calls on its troops to help blockade in the northern region of Lombardy, which is severely affected by coronavirus, as people have ignored government quarantine rules as long as the country’s death and confirmed cases of virus continue. growing up.

The Italian government has decided to use its military to enforce the nation’s coronavirus blockade, according to Attilio Fontana, the governor of the Lombardy region in Italy, who spoke during a news conference on Friday, The Republic.

Lombardy is the worst affected region in all of Italy and the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus crisis.

Fontana said during a press conference that he had talked with Italian President Sergio Mattarella about using the military to help enforce the blockade and that the president agreed.

“I repeated to President Mattarella the need to use the Army to support police to [enforce] compliance,” said Lombard Governor. “I can say President Mattarella has shared my request for the good and protection of the community’s health.”

Earlier this week, Fontana warned citizens that government would be more aggressive if people did not respond to their request to stay home.

The governor added that due to the growing number of coronavirus victims who show no sign of slowing down, hospitals “will no longer be able to help the sick” with the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

“Friends, I say this politely, but sooner or later we will have to change the tone, because if you don’t understand it in good tones, we will have to be a little more aggressive in making it understandable,” said Fontana.

But some might argue that it’s too late, such as the mayor of Bergamo – a Lombardy city – who says the nation’s coronavirus crisis has already led to rationing of healthcare services in Italian hospitals as well as patients who have been left. “Left to Health workers are forced to die,” which have been forced to prioritize younger, healthier patients who are more likely to survive the Wuhan virus.

On Friday, more than 4,000 people were now killed by the virus in Italy, according to Italy’s civil protection, which added that an additional 627 people had died from the disease in the last 24 hours alone, which pushed Italy to its maximum coronavirus daily. still dead.

Now 114 soldiers will be deployed to Lombardy with the direct aim of enforcing government blocking orders to stop the continued spread of coronavirus in the region.

Until recently, soldiers were tasked with maintaining general order and security on the streets.

