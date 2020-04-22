Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro reveals exceptional way Faustino Asprilla averted spending fines at Parma

When it arrives to maverick footballers, you really do not get a lot improved than Faustino Asprilla.

The iconic striker, who represented Parma and Newcastle in the 1990s, lately available to assistance in the struggle against coronavirus by donating 1 million condoms from his contraceptive business.

Asprilla built 96 Serie A appearances for Parma throughout two spells

Asprilla was a well-known figure with fans wherever he went and Tyneside was no exception – with the St James’ Park devoted unlikely to neglect his brilliant hat-trick from Barcelona in a hurry.

And famous former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro, who performed alongside Asprilla in his early occupation days at Parma, a short while ago detailed yet another vibrant anecdote from the Colombian’s unique career in football.

The Globe Cup winner unveiled the cheeky way Asprilla utilised to prevent shelling out up when he was branded with a fine.

“I joined Parma when I was incredibly youthful and the team back then genuinely did perform to get,” Cannavaro explained to Sky Sport Italia.

“I bear in mind that Lorenzo Minotti, as captain, would compose down all the fines that players had to spend for issues they’d carried out improper.

“When it was Asprilla’s flip to pay back up, he stood up and ate the piece of paper with the list of fines.”

Cannavaro built 212 appearances for Parma in seven decades at the club and played alongside Asprilla for a period

Asprilla experienced a hugely profitable time in two spells with the Serie A club, appearing 150 situations and helping them to glory in two UEFA Cups, one particular European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup and one particular Coppa Italia.

He also played a crucial function for Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’, who were being agonisingly pipped to the Premier League crown by Manchester United in the 1995–96 year.