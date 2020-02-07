Italy opposes China over possible air traffic resumption | world

Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Rome, Italy on January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic

ROME, October 20 / PRNewswire / – Italy today disputed China’s claims that flights between the two countries could resume, which could lead to further diplomatic tensions after Rome decided to end air traffic due to the coronavirus emergency.

China’s deputy foreign minister, Qin Gang, met with the Italian ambassador to China, Luca Ferrari, yesterday when they were discussing the issue, the Chinese ministry said.

Qin told Ferrari that Italy’s decision last week to discontinue flights without contacting China was “a major inconvenience” to citizens of both countries.

China added that it was “very unhappy with the overreaction and restrictions,” especially because it tried to bring stranded citizens home.

China said the ambassador said Italy was ready to accept a request from Chinese airlines to resume flights, but Italy denied it.

According to an Italian foreign ministry source, the news that Chinese agency Xinhua reported was “unfounded” while Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Facebook that “direct air links with China are closed and will remain”.

Taiwan, which China claims to be its own country, has expressed its anger that the ban also included the island.

An Italian citizen was tested positive for the corona virus yesterday. It is the third confirmed case in the country after two Chinese tourists. – Reuters

