Italy tightens blockade as coronavirus deaths rise – Live updates

Italy ordered all but the most substantial companies closed by April 3, tightening its blockade against coronavirus after nearly 800 people died from COVID-19, the virus-induced illness on Saturday.

“Simply the most difficult crisis in our post-war period,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video posted on Facebook. “Only production activities considered vital to national production will be allowed.”

Conte has not clarified proposals that are expected to come into force through an emergency decree Sunday.

Italy recorded 793 deaths on Saturday, and France, Spain and Germany also reported sharp increases in confirmed cases and deaths.

Nearly 13,000 people worldwide have died of the disease, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. More than 304,500 people have been diagnosed with the infection, while almost 92,000 have been cured.

Here are all the latest updates:

Sunday 22nd March

01:00 GMT – Australia will consider ‘draconian measures’ to implement social distancing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says states and territories will consider draconian measures to force social destruction as thousands of people crowd the country’s beaches in the midst of extremely warm weather.

Most of Sydney’s main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday.

“The measures we will consider tonight mean that prime ministers and senior ministers may have to take much more draconian steps to enforce social distancing,” Morrison said in Canberra.

A rescue guard explains the closure of Bondi Beach for surfers and swimmers after thousands of people gathered there in recent days, opposing social distance tips for COVID-19 (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

00:15 GMT – Conte says Italy will further strengthen blockade to fight the virus

Italy has ordered all but the most substantial companies to close by April 3.

“Simply the most difficult crisis in our post-war period,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that “only production activities considered vital to domestic production will be allowed.”

Conte has not clarified what businesses would need to close under the order that is expected to take effect through an emergency decree on Sunday.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, postal and banking services will remain open and essential public services, including transportation, will be guaranteed.

"We're slowing down the country's production engine, but we're not stopping it," Conte said.

00:00 GMT – United Kingdom urges most affected ‘to stay home, quotes;

About 1.5 million people identified by the UK National Health Service (NHS) as at increased risk of serious illness if contracting coronaviruses are required to stay home to protect themselves.

People include those who have received organ transplants, those who live with serious respiratory conditions or specific cancers, and some who receive certain types of medication treatments.

Their doctor will contact them and recommend that they stay home for at least 12 weeks.

Read all the latest updates from yesterday (March 21st) here.