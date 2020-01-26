Italy will host the AIBA European Forum on February 29th

RINGSIDE 26/01/2020

The AIBA European Continental Boxing Forum takes place on February 29 in the Italian city of Assisi. The national associations send confirmations to attend this important meeting.

The first AIBA Continental Forum took place on January 18 in Panama City, Panama. A total of 38 associations took part in the event, organized by AIBA interim president Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane and the chairman of the AIBA marketing commission, Mr. Umar Kremlev. Dozens of important issues have been announced and included on the AIBA leadership agenda.

As already mentioned, these forums were set up to bring together the national associations of AIBA in a dialogue, to meet with all presidents and general secretaries of the NFs and to discuss and solve all internal and bilateral problems. The main goal is also to discuss AIBA reforms and the future of the organization.

AIBA interim president Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane said he expected the next forums to be as fruitful as in Panama.

“The first forum was already a great success. Never before have we been so close to our members in an open dialogue and have been able to take note of all the questions of the continent in general and the countries in particular. We are preparing for the next four forums in Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Today I can confirm the date of the European event – it is scheduled for February 29th. Despite the fact that Europe is making very good progress in boxing development, the continent has its own problems. And we will discuss it and solve it step by step. We will also inform the parties on the eve of the extraordinary AIBA congress in March about the progress of reform and plans for the future, ”said Dr. Moustahsane.

Dates of the AIBA forums in Oceania, Africa and Asia will be announced shortly.