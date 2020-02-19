[italy’s-2020-growth-might-be-slice-if-coronavirus-impact-is-major:-overall-economy-minister]



FILE Image: Italian Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Image

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s 2020 growth forecast might be revised down if there is a substantial influence from the coronavirus outbreak, Italy’s Economic system Minister stated on Wednesday.

“The .six% (GDP progress for 2020) could be revised down if the coronavirus will have a substantial effects and if there is a much better than predicted drag influence of the 2019 GDP decrease about the present 12 months,” Roberto Gualtieri mentioned on Wednesday in a job interview with Radio Money.

Previously this thirty day period Bank of Italy’s governor Ignazio Visco reported the virus could have a short-term detrimental result on development of “a handful of decimal of a percentage point”, but that a extra major impression could not be dominated out.

Italy’s economy – the euro zone’s third major – unexpectedly contracted by .3% amongst October and December.

The parliamentary budget watchdog (UPB) said final week it expects GDP to mature just .2% in 2020, significantly down below its former .5% forecast and the .six% fee officially qualified by the authorities in September.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, creating by Giselda Vagnoni)