Italy’s health system groans under coronavirus, a warning to the world – Up News Info

ROMI – The mayor of a city complained that doctors were forced to decide not to treat the elderly too much, leaving them to die. In another city, patients with coronavirus pneumonia were sent home. Elsewhere, a nurse collapsed with her mask on, her picture becoming a staple of medical staff.

In less than three weeks, coronavirus has overwhelmed the health care system throughout northern Italy. He has turned the Lombardy region into a bleak picture of what awaits countries if they cannot slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” for new cases, allowing patients to be treated without affecting their ability. hospital.

Otherwise, even hospitals in developed countries with the world’s best medical care run the risk of becoming examination rooms, forcing ordinary doctors and nurses to make extraordinary decisions about who can live and who can die. Rich northern Italy is already facing a version of that nightmare.

“This is a war,” said Massimo Puoti, chief of infectious medicine at Milan’s Niguarda Hospital, one of the largest in Lombardy, the northern Italian region at the heart of the country’s coronavirus epidemic.

He said the goal was to limit infections, prevent the epidemic and learn more about the nature of the enemy. “We need time.”

This week, Italy implemented draconian measures: restricting the movement and closing of all stores except pharmacies, supermarkets and other essential services. But they did not arrive in time to prevent the occurrence of cases that have profoundly impaired the ability of even a well-known health care system.

The Italian experience has highlighted the need to act decisively, quickly and early, long before the number of cases appears to reach crisis levels. At that point, it may already be too late to avoid collisions in cases where systems extend beyond their limits.

Given that Italy seems to have surpassed that threshold, its physicians are in an extraordinary position, largely invisible to developed European countries with public health systems since World War II.

Regular doctors are suddenly shifting to the war position. They face coach issues after operations are canceled, respirators become scarce resources, and officials propose to turn abandoned exhibition spaces into large intensive care rooms.

Hospitals are setting up inflatable tents for infectious diseases at their bases. In Brescia, patients collect hallways.

“We live in a system where we guarantee the health of everyone and the right to be treated,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday in announcing measures to keep Italians at home.

“It is a base, a pillar and I would say it is a characteristic of our civilization system,” he said. “And so we can’t afford to let our guard down.”

For now, Italian public health experts argue that the system, while deeply challenged, remains, and that all the thousands of people who receive tests, emergency room visits and intensive care get it free, keeping it intact. the central principle of Italian democracy. .

But before the Lombardy region centralized its communication on Thursday and seemed to silence doctors and nurses talking about conditions, disturbing images emerged from life inside the trenches against infection.

A photo of a nurse, Elena Pagliarini, who fell face down with her mask on at a hospital in the northern city of Cremona after 10 hours of work, became a symbol of a slow system.

“We are on our last legs, physically and physiologically,” said Francesca Mangiatordi, a colleague who took the photo on Italian television Wednesday, urging people to protect themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. “Otherwise, the situation will collapse, as long as it doesn’t.”

A doctor at a Bergamo hospital published this week a graphic report of social health stress due to the overwhelming number of patients.

“The war has literally broken out and the battles have been ongoing day and night,” wrote physician Daniele Macchini, describing the situation as an “epidemiological disaster, cit; that has” prevailed, cit; doctors.

Fabiano Di Marco, chief of pulmonology at Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, where he fell asleep in his office, said on Thursday that doctors literally “draw a line on the floor to separate the clean part of the hospital from the filthy one. “. Where everything is touched is considered contagious.

Giorgo Gori, Bergamo’s mayor, said that in some cases in Lombardy the gap between resources and the large influx of patients “forced physicians to decide not to intubate some very elderly patients,” essentially leaving them to die.

“If there were intensive care units,” he added, “it would have been possible to save more lives.”

Di Marco disputed his chairman’s claim, saying everyone was taken care of, though he added: “It is clear that at this time, in some cases, it may be possible to have a comparative evaluation among patients.”

On Thursday, Flavia Petrini, president of the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, said her group had issued instructions on what to do at a time bordering on “disaster medicine, cit” in times of war.

“In a context of severe shortage of health resources,” the guidelines say, intensive care should be given to “patients with the best chance of success”, and priority should be given to those who have “the best life expectancy”. .

The guidelines also say that “for the sake of maximizing benefits for the largest number,” margins can be set in intensive care units to reserve scarce resources for those who have, first, “a higher probability of survival and second, having the most likely years of life. “

“No one is being evicted, but we are offering priority criteria,” Petrini said. “These elections are made in normal time, but what is not normal is when you have to help 600 people at a time.”

Giulio Gallera, the Lombardy official who runs the emergency response, said Thursday he hoped instructions would never be needed.

He also said the region was working with Italy’s civil protection agency to study the possibility of using an abandoned convention exhibition space canceled as a 500-bed intensive care room.

But, he said, the region needed doctors and respirators.

“The outbreak has put hospitals under stress that have been unprecedented since World War II,” said Massimo Galli, director of infectious diseases at Milan’s Sacco University Hospital, which is treating many of its coronavirus patients. “If the tide continues to rise, efforts to build dams to maintain it will become increasingly difficult.”

San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia. NdAndrea Mantovani / New York Times

Galli noted that while government emergency decrees had sought to increase the employment of thousands of doctors and health workers, including physicians in their later years of medical school, it took time to train new doctors, including transferred from other departments, who had little experience with infectious diseases. Doctors are also very exposed to contagion.

Matteo Stocco, director of the San Paolo and San Carlo hospitals in Milan, said 13 of his staff were at home after testing positive for the virus. One of his emergency room doctors was also infected, he said, “after three weeks of continuous work, day and night in the field.”

Puoti, from Niguarda Hospital, said doctors stayed away from each other on the premises, wearing masks during staff meetings and avoiding meeting in small rooms. However, he said, some had become infected, creating the risk of further staff shortages.

“We are trying to maintain a steady level of human work,” he said. “Because this thing will last.”

He said the hospital was trying to buy more respirators and was preparing for the opportunity for patients to come not only from the surrounding cities, but because of a wave of infections in Milan.

Stocco said the time had already come.

Fifty people showed up in the emergency room Thursday afternoon with respiratory problems, he said. The hospital had already canceled surgeries, diversions and ventilators in patients with coronavirus and doubled its ability for intensive care.

“The infection is here,” he said.

Carlo Palermo, president of the association representing doctors in Italy’s public hospitals, said the system had been maintained until now, despite years of budget cuts. It also helped, he said, which was a public system. If it had been an insurance-based system, there would have been a “fragmented, quoted” response, he said.

The new beds arrived last month at a hospital in Codogno, near Lodi, in northern Italy. —Luca Bruno / AP

He said that since about 50% of people who tested positive for the virus required some form of hospitalization, there was significant stress in the system. But 10% who need intensive care, which lasts two to three weeks in hospital, “can beat the reaction.”

Many experts have pointed out that unless Italy’s rich and sophisticated health care system in the north can withstand the outbreak, the poor south is unlikely to cope.

If the virus spreads south at the same rate, Palermo said, “the system will not be maintained and we will not be able to provide care.”

Many experts have warned that Italy is about 10 days ahead of other European countries in developing its outbreak. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has raised the alarm that about 70% of Germans can contract the virus.

And reports of the overwhelming Italian system have resonated in the United States, where President Donald Trump closed flights on foreigners from Europe Wednesday night.

“Italian disease is becoming a European disease, and Trump, by his decision, is trying to prevent it from becoming an American disease,” said Romano Prodi, a former Italian prime minister and chairman of the European Commission.

“In any case, I think coronavirus is already an American problem,” he said, adding that, because of the change in the health care system, “he could be more serious than the European one.”