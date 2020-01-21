Italy’s Matteo Salvini dares to choose the legislature to bring him to justice

ROM – Italy’s right-wing opposition leader, Matteo Salvini, dared to vote on Monday to take him to court for alleged kidnappings for having held migrants on board a rescue ship for days as Minister of the Interior.

The Senate Commission on Parliamentary Immunity meets later in the day to make a decision. Regardless of the outcome of this decision, immunity can only be lifted when the entire Senate voted in February.

Italy’s ruling center-left parties fear that Salvini will lift his immunity to win sympathy for his anti-migrant league party in a regional election on January 26, in which he wants to triumph in a left-wing stronghold.

“If someone wants to put me on trial, that’s fine,” Salvini tweeted on Monday. “I’ll look them in the eye and if it costs me to go to prison, I’ll go with my head up.”

Salvini insists that during his tenure as Minister of the Interior, he protected Italy’s borders when he refused for six days to allow the Gregoretti coast guard ship to bring 131 rescued migrants ashore to Sicily in July 2019 could be terrorists.

The Sicilian public prosecutor’s office investigated Salvini for alleged kidnapping and then decided to close the case. Another judicial authority, the Ministerial Tribunal, which is responsible for the treatment of suspected crimes by government officials, is planning to act.

Coalition parties in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government unsuccessfully tried to postpone the vote until after the regional elections last week.

If the Democrats, an important ruling party, lost to the right league in the long-standing left stronghold of Emilia Romagna, Salvini would gain momentum to push for an early national election again.

The party whips of the Democrats, the high-ranking coalition partner, the populist 5-star movement and the leaders of smaller government parties were about to be voted by the Senate Commission. One strategy could be to boycott the Commission’s vote.

As Minister of the Interior in the previous Conte government, Salvini acted against migrants who were saved in the Mediterranean by the thousands from traffickers who were not seaworthy.

Some of Salvini’s partners in the opposition have distanced themselves from him.

“I criticized the decision to keep Gregoretti off the Italian coast when no one in the middle right had the courage to do so,” said Mara Carfagna, a prominent Forza Italia party official led by Silvio Berlusconi, the media mogul, and ex-Premier.

“To achieve a political goal, it is not allowed to do anything old. And this decision, which was taken by the entire government, was inhumane and not a civilized country, and served to make up for the lack of any real measures to combat illegal immigration to cover up, ”said Carfagna.

Salvini has insisted that the decision to refuse migrants to leave was shared by both Premier Conte and 5-star leader Luigi Di Maio, the other coalition leader in the previous 5-star league government. This government collapsed in August after Salvini tore off support to trigger previous elections.