Items from alumni at South Side Catholic superior faculty grow to be ‘lifeline’

A few of months ago, Nikia Bell, a solitary mother of 4, waited in a line that stretched for 4 blocks — holding onto a resume and the fragile hope of work.

3 hours later on, nearing the entrance of the line, Bell was informed that she’d have to come back again a different day to the career-locating service. And now, the 42-calendar year-old’s vehicle is on the fritz. Her significantly dire predicament brought Bell to tears Friday.

“I kind of obtained overcome because I was just thinking about what am I going to do when it’s all above,” explained Bell, referring to the coronavirus shutdown.

But Bell, who life in the Woodlawn neighborhood, was grateful for at least one issue Friday — the individuals at Leo Catholic Significant School on the South Facet, where her son Kendale Anderson is a senior. For the final 3 months, the school has been handing out boxed meals and reward playing cards [for groceries and other necessities] to moms and dads in have to have, which is most of them. The college has also been offering tuition deferments, indicating moms and dads won’t have to pay back while they are out of perform.

“They are Uber drivers, they are hair stylists, restaurant servers, bar tenders, they do daycare out of their residences those people bad men and women have been devastated,” stated Dan McGrath, the school’s president.

Most of the money — about 65% — to spend for gifts has come from alumni, several of whom graduated many years ago when the university catered to a incredibly unique demographic.

“These crusty aged white men are retaining the university going,” McGrath claimed.

Ray Siegel, a 1965 graduate, got the ball rolling and then urged some of his classmates to donate far too. Jointly, they raised about $40,000. But Siegel did not want to speak about the cash Friday.

“I was lucky more than enough to have individuals assistance me get an education and learning,” mentioned Seigel, who lives in Northfield and is retired from a career in finance. “I just want to assist other men and women get an training.”

The remainder of the donations are coming from the Significant Shoulders Fund, started in 1986 by a team of company and civic leaders to help Catholic university kids in some of the neediest parts of the metropolis.

Leo has so considerably donated about 700 meals, McGrath stated, and about a whole of $44,000 in income and gift playing cards.

“Leo Significant Faculty has been fantastic,” Bell reported. “From the time I stepped in the front door, there’s been nothing at all but spouse and children like and assistance.”

For her, Leo has been “a big lifeline.”

