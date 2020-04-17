Ithaca helps homeownership be tested for COVID-19

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 07:18 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 07:19 PM EDT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It took just 45 minutes for Cayuga Medical Center to respond to a assisted living room request for COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release, Cayuga Medical Center’s mobile test van arrived at Bridges Cornell Heights, an assisted living facility for adults, on Friday ready to test any users who are interested in COVID-19 residents.

Elizabeth Classen Ambrose, founder of Bridges Cornell Heights

Previous advice prevented important caregivers who did not show symptoms on the test because they would be isolated from labels while waiting for test results. This can cause employee stress.

The Cayuga Medical Center’s mobile phone screening service can get results within two days, and new guidelines have allowed those in charge of care to return to work and await their results. This allowed employees and residents at Bridges Cornell Heights to take a look at the stress-free testing of staff.

“If our community has the ability to try mobile, I can’t think of a better use than protecting the weak in the big building,” Classen Ambrose said.

