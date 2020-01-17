It’s a boy! Christel Takigawa, wife of Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, gives birth

Christel Takigawa, a freelance spokeswoman and wife of Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, gave birth to a boy on Friday, Koizumi told reporters.

Koizumi said in the prime minister’s office that he had participated in the delivery and that both the mother and baby were doing well.

He said Wednesday that he will take paternity leave on a rare train for a cabinet minister.

Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi’s 38-year-old son said he would take two weeks off work in the first three months by working fewer hours, doing telework, and subordinates doing some of his work.

“As I said, I will give top priority to fulfilling my official duties and ensuring that all crisis management measures are in place,” said Koizumi.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan and India are joint drilling for the Coast Guard