It’s a COVID-19 ‘Keep It Safe’ and Reunion fun

With coronavirus infection (COVID-19) everyone has to think – obviously – that it can be a fun way to stress. For informational reasons, things are changing as well. Tours and excursions have been canceled or canceled, television shows have expanded, and theaters have closed. It’s not hard to find the good news to turn you off the world. However, a new team from the cast of Parks and Recreation is coming to brighten up your day with your favorite Pawnee photos to raise money for a great cause.

Amy Poehler on Leslie Knope in Season 4, Episode 1, “I’m Leslie Knope” The Tom Tom / NBC / NBCU Library

The new ‘Parks and Recreation’ market is being launched weekly, covering all COVID-19 patients.

A Parks and Recreation Instagram account posted a video on April 23 about the new arrival, airing on NBC on April 30, 8:30 p.m. Et. Amy Poehler has announced that she will join the industry to raise funds for Feeding America. Notably, Entertainment Tonight has announced it for Friday Support America-COVID-19. This will raise funds for food supplies that will require new resources and help in this time of need, to feed “the weaker members of the community.”

The event will honor all the favorite Pawnee natives. Entertainment Tonight reports that cast members announce the reunion of Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Rashida Jones (Anne Perkins), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Jim O’Heir (Garry “Jerry” Gergich).

“Like so many others, we are always looking for ways to help and hopefully bring these people back in the night to make money.” “I sent a hopeful email to the cut and they all came back to me within 45 minutes. Our old band and Rec’s team came together in about 30 minutes. ) Pawnee is alive and we are hoping for everything.

General Knope also said that “we can unite our country with enthusiasm and love and compassion,” which is true. Between not giving and not giving waffles, sex is the power. It will be fun to see more people from their homes. While it is being written, it will be seen for the first time, in a nutshell.

Interestingly, the author of ‘Parks and Rec’ first wrote about how Leslie Knope handled the accident

Vulture was created on April 2 looking at how celebrities are calling for coronavirus, and Schur was good to Leslie Knope before the incident.

“First of all, Leslie first learned of the CDC’s tendency to go inside, and built within 24 hours of the first coronavirus tests in America,” Schur explained.

It is doubtful that Leslie will have full custody of the party on the day the first case comes, and her love for witnesses will also come. Schur said he “wrote the songs in a manner that explained the rights of all the people who were traveling,” though sadly, John Lennon’s “Think.” “Music helps people. And don’t let everybody get mad, ”Schur explained. Gal Gadot couldn’t.

In turn, Pawnee and Ron Swanson will focus on the case

Seth Meyers asked Offerman how his and Parks and Rec’s plans would solve the problem, on Late Night with Seth Meyers. And Offerman said the person didn’t know what he was doing.

“But if he does,” Offerman explained, “Leslie might send him a letter or some kind of letter and he would just take his family to one of his cabin captains.” trees where he visits and they just enjoy fishing and some things from his garden until things flow. “

Lona puts her head on her shoulder in times of turmoil, and one of her pockets seems like the perfect place to wait for cancer. In the meantime, with this new group event, lovers will find what they need for Pawnee fans.