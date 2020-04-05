It’s a go-to-go restaurant despite restaurants closing due to coronavirus

I do not want to be a part of it, but analysts predict that 75% of independent restaurants nationwide that have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not survive, according to a recent New York Times article.

Despite the dire prediction, some Hawaii officials are joining forces (at a respectful distance, of course) to stay afloat. The new foodagogo.org Website lists restaurants now serve delivery, delivery and curbside pickup. Take note that it is not a complete and close list to continue through the day. Just click to see what’s cooking on Maui.

Manager-A-Go-Go sponsor Hawaii Agricultural Foundation announced Thursday that the Bank of Hawaii ‘Hawaiian Mastercard Airlines is joining the campaign with its 30-day Countdown Instagram contest running through April 30. May 1 will announce a grand prize winner.

Here’s how it works: Post a picture of a foodagogo.org dish or restaurant. Follow @hiagfdn. Tag #fppdagogp, #everyordercounts and #HALmastercard in the post. No purchase is necessary, but the point is to support restaurants and not use old pics. Limit one entry per person, per day.

At Napili Plaza, A ‘Coffee root is open for curbside removal during breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. and 4:30 pm. daily, except Wednesdays. It is the only all-vegan cafe on the island.

“We use no honey, no butter, no eggs,” says the owner-chef Mary Maither. “We have a table outside the door. People can’t go inside. We do special rotations like Indian Mondays and Taco Tuesdays with jackfruit, potatoes or pea fillings. It’s going to be a tough road. But I have a lot of good growers and the food is as fresh as it came. ”To order, call 298-2499.

Other Maui restaurants that remain open for food include only those listed on foodagogo.org Cafe Moon in the Asian kitchen in Kihei, Casanova Italian Restaurant at Makawao (dinner every night from 4 to 8 p.m.) and Cool Cat Cafe in Lahaina.

Speaking of Taco Tuesdays, get free nacho cheese Doritos Locos tacos on Tuesdays Taco Bell in Kahuluiou as part of a national campaign to end hunger in childhood.

Krispy Kreme in Kahuluiou open with drive-thru service from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. Doctors and other medical professionals get free donuts on Mondays. For details, call 893-0883.

KEEPIN ‘IT LIGHT

Down to Earth in Kahului has set up special trading hours from 7 to 8 a.m. daily for kupuna and people with preexisting medical conditions. Plus, items usually found on the hot and cold bars are all now pre-loaded into sealed containers, and you can buy made-to-order sandwiches, smoothies, juices and blue greens at the deli counter. The team wears gloves and colorful masks in fun prints, from tie-dye to American flags.

“They bring a little bit of levity to our daily duties,” said store manager Sarah Hoppe. “We’ve applied dock pickup, too. Email or call us, and we can do the shopping for you. Call us when you get here, and then we’ll carry it out and load it into your car. “

Email kahuluipersonalshopper@downtoearth.org or call 877-2661.

DTE also posted a 21-day, full-body home-workout challenge on Instagram (@downtoearthhi). The chart includes exercise tips and rep counts for everything from skipping knobs to wall-sitting.

Serve up ALOHA

With the help of Mama’s Fish House, S&J Bakery and others, chef Kyle Kawakami provided free food for hospitality staff who were expelled from the food truck’s location at Ultimate Air Maui Trampoline Park in Wailuku.

“This pandemic is a rallying cry for us to help one another and be compassionate and show aloha,” said Kawakami, who owns the. Maui Streatery cool food truck.

“Mother’s people were these angels,” she continued. “The little bit of food ‘turned into an all-wheel-drive pickup. S&J provided bread. We’re still open but only one day a week now. We’ve had to reset our business model now. ours is all pre and frozen, and packed with labels. We call it zero-contact service. “

Basically, while customers stay in their cars, Kawakami comes on and takes their orders, handing them sanitizing paper towels for their hands and credit cards. He processes the payment and gathers orders from his food truck. When ready, Kawakami places their order on a table and then steps back to the food truck so customers can grab their food and warm it up at home. He prefers not to accept pre- or telephone orders.

The food changes weekly, but popular dishes include sauteed mahimahi almonds, Greek gyro bowls and pork belly and hominy chili verde.

Kawakami also works with local farmers such as Oko farm and Kumu Farm and supplying isle fish, with his Maui Fresh Citizens fast food truck becoming a hub where you can also pick up produce, prepared food and fresh fish cooked at home. But it’s still a one-man show and Kawakami sells the Agriculture Support Community boxes to farmers and fishermen all by his solitaire. It is open from 5 to 7 pm. Friday. For more details, visit Instagram @mauifreshstreatery or call 344-7929.

FIRST TAKEOUT CHOICE

Executive chef Zach Sato (shortly closed Hotel Wailea) is delivering food. He created a feast of recent highlights for four including Bolognese pasta and fresh ricotta, local romaine and blue cheese and boquerone (white anchovies) dressed with Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and grilled garlic and wet grass-cheese baguette. The cost was $ 40. Direct-message him on Instagram at @Sococooks to see what he is cooking this week.

Maui First Good Food in Lahaina is making steamed vessels and baking steamed with halibut or salmon, lemon-herb halves, potatoes, broccoli and tomatoes for $ 19.95. You can also order half a lobster with the same branches for $ 18.95.

“We’re trying to keep it real easy for everyone,” said Maui Prime manager Jason Mahon. “We’re trying to stay open for as long as we can.” To order ahead, call 661-4912.

