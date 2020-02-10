`` It's a health problem '': Aucklanders on reservoir water `` become desperate '' when the shortage stings

City dwellers who make a living from the reservoir call fault because the restrictions on gas stations increase the time and cost of restocking while city users face no reduction.

But Watercare says the restrictions were only temporary and are necessary to maintain water pressure for fire fighting purposes.

Some residents outside the city’s network are said to be forced to leave their homes as large drought and water trucking companies report waiting lists of hundreds of people.

Starting today, with record use of water supplied by heat and widespread drought, Aucklanders on city supplies are expected to limit their shower time to four minutes – but officials of the city does not intend to follow other advice to introduce official water restrictions.

Meanwhile, emergency refueling stations for residents facing shortages have been established across the city, and some companies, such as Miter 10 Mega in Albany and Whangaparāoa, have offered water to dry households .

The owner of Healthy Water Tanks, Garry Stephenson, said that in 20 years working in the trade, he had never seen such a severe shortage.

Sue Murphy, who is about 70, says she has been waiting four weeks for her water tank to be filled. Photo / Michael Craig

“People are getting really desperate. Some people haven’t been able to flush for a month, others are even forced to leave their homes.”

One family even sent the company a photo of their week-old baby, along with a birth certificate, to demonstrate their desperation.

But Stephenson said there are well over 200 people on their waiting list, and it won’t be until early March that they can take further orders.

“It has become a health and human rights issue.”

Stephenson ran an oil tanker, but said other companies with up to six people were also contacted.

The Herald could not get in touch with half a dozen companies called Monday morning due to high demand.

Stephenson said that the restrictions put in place by Watercare at service stations meant that the time it took for 10 to 12,000-liter tankers to fill had increased, shifting the burden to those who ran dry.

“Each time a tank is filled, it lowers the level of the tank and needs to be refilled. But the infrastructure is not in place to do it fast enough and to deal with the supply problems we have currently.

Water restriction sign in Kaitaia.

“We used to fill up in about seven minutes – it’s now closer to 15 minutes. When you have eight tankers in the queue, it really adds up. We are making about a third fewer trips now than before. ”

Along with the drought, Stephenson said it was the housing boom in the wider region, without proper infrastructure, that was causing the severe shortages.

“There are subdivisions under construction everywhere – Dairy Flat, Silverdale – and the infrastructure is not keeping up.”

A spokeswoman for Watercare said the 11 service stations were currently open. Two service stations – Whangapāraoa and Silverdale – reduced the flow (by up to a third) which would have returned to normal on Wednesday.

“We temporarily close gas stations when the level of the tanks drops to 50% – it is imperative that we maintain sufficient water pressure in our network for fire fighting purposes,” she said.

Gas stations were closed for one day in January due to a power outage and a broken pipe, she said.

“Tank truck operators normally have waiting lists at this time of year, regardless of the availability of service stations.”

Currently, total storage in Auckland is 72%, compared to a historic average of around 83% for this time of year.

On February 4, Aucklanders used a record 561 million liters of water – which contrasts sharply with the average daily consumption of 440 million liters in 2019.

Although it does not introduce restrictions, Watercare today launched a campaign urging residents on city supplies to take four-minute showers.

“If everyone in Auckland reduced their showers from eight to four minutes, the region would reduce their water consumption by 80 million liters per day,” said Roseline Klein, chief water officer.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he would do his part by filling a bucket to wash his car, rather than using the hose.

Mark Gosling, who lives with his wife and daughter in Waiatarua in the Waitākere ranges, said they were fortunate to have filled their tanks two weeks ago but had friends who had to leave their homes until so that they can fill up.

Responding to comments from the Auckland Council on Friday, rural residents needed to be better prepared, Gosling said there was little they could do.

“We live with restrictions all year round – we know how to plan ahead. With climate change, these shortages will only increase.

“It is unfair for the mayor to say things like he would wash his car with a bucket of water when people have to leave their homes. It should be a level playing field and let the tankers fill up normally.”

Coatesville resident Sue Murphy, in her 70s, previously told The Herald that she hadn’t showered for five days and that a tenant on her property had to move to a motel because they ran out of water.

Murphy had been waiting for four weeks for his water tank to be full and feared that his 10 sheep and two donkeys would soon run out of drinking water.

Water restrictions were in place in many parts of the country, including Whangārei, Coromandel, Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, New Plymouth, Masterton, Wellington, Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

The situation had become particularly dire in the Far North, where angry Kaikohe residents accused their council of not doing enough to avoid a water crisis that could mean the city could soon dry up.

Roseline Klein, head of water value at Watercare, said that Auckland was fortunate to have a range of water sources in Auckland – dams, rivers and aquifers.

“Right now, we’re drawing more water from the Waikato River and the Onehunga aquifer to reduce demand on our southern dams,” she said.

“It means that we are quite comfortable in terms of water availability and that there are no water restrictions. However, we need people to use water wisely, especially when it is hot.

