It’s a “manhunt” (and traveling pants situation) to start the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Graphic: NBCTV ReviewsAll of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“Manhunt”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with six seasons and a changing network, has to do a lot of hard work to stay fresh and interesting – not to spin the wheels when it comes to storytelling. Staying funny has never been the problem with the show. In this sense, this is the simplest part. But staying funny and increasing stakes in a workplace comedy where the workplace is a police station was arguably Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s biggest fight. With each season, the cliffhangers in the finale that the nine-nine squad comes out of – people, Jake, and Rosa have gone to prison – have become bigger and more difficult, making it even more difficult for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine authors to find a satisfactory solution to find for these problems that will not be an easy way out.

For this reason, the season six finale was a breath of fresh air. The cliffhanger came in the form of Madeline Wuntch, which Captain Holt demoted to a uniformed officer for a year, an act that had enough ramifications to make things interesting without producing too much narrative for the new season. To be honest, it made sense that Brooklyn Nine-Nine was getting bigger and bigger cliff hangers every season, but it also made it happen that at some point there wouldn’t be a bigger place. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is able to take a different, but possibly more effective, approach to its status quo-shifting scenarios. It is also able to make such a simple concept a great comedy. And as far as Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s handling of conflicts and operations is concerned, the best thing is that this special punishment for Captain Holt worked. It’s a passing year – a year that can go a lot faster with the power of television magic or just a little bit of writing – and doesn’t completely shake the team to the core, so every life is at stake. Instead, the team is rocked by domestic politics, and “Manhunt” shows how much fun a dynamic that creates.

One thing that Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s sixth season was commissioned with was acclimatizing new people to the show due to the network relocation. With season seven, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now an NBC show, and this table setting is no longer a necessity or an expectation. It jumps straight into the action to get to the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Uniformed Officer Raymond Holt. The premiere didn’t stall because it needs to unload a lot of information or undo a big hit against the nine-nine, and with that freedom, it can only be a very good, very comfortable Brooklyn nine-nine episode to get things going.

It makes sense that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would start its new season with a big case (a manhunt for an attempted city council attempt), but the episode’s execution – written by David Phillips and directed by Cortney Carrillo – is also classic Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is supposed to be a big case, feels anything but. Since Jake (who runs the manhunt), Boyle and Holt are actually working on the case, the episode is characterized by the fact that it has all hands on deck and everyone technically involved. But Amy (responsible for perimeter control) has to focus on personal issues, and the five-hour crunch time it takes to find the shooter (who is ultimately who you talk to) doesn’t matter. The fact that Amy falls on an armed and dangerous man is a funny sight, but also astonishingly dangerous (mainly because she thinks she could be pregnant) and another moment of this episode that, despite everything, doesn’t really worry us wants to do the assassination and kidnapping.

Fortunately, the episode is really strong enough in terms of comedies and characters to make up for the lack of investment in the case. Amy’s possible pregnancy is more interesting than the manhunt, as is the new dynamic for Jake and Holt this season.

This episode shows that Holt will have a lot of fun in this new position, especially if we start with the obvious problem: the new performance dynamics. Holt is now at the bottom of the squad and is technically inferior to Hitchcock and Scully (also known as the “Weiner Warriors”). His story of suffering about the lack of respect he is now getting from even Cheddar the dog – “Now he just poops for Kevin.” – prepares the stage for the rest of the episode and the chip on his shoulder that moves forward. This downgrading also allows us to observe Holt, who is very similar to normal Holt, only with the lack of respect and power mentioned above. And when he works with someone as a chipper like Officer Debbie Fogle (Vanessa Bayer), Holt is the embodiment of hell on earth, exactly what Wuntch would want.

Jake has trouble giving orders to his “father” Holt. This is a logical starting point for this episode, as is Holt’s oversight in the search. If Holt were still in his captain’s position, he would easily give Jake the respect and power he deserves in this case, but “Manhunt” is clear how it’s all a question of Holt trying to make an appearance himself to regain respect and power. It is an extremely understandable dilemma in which Holt struggles to let go and just do his new job. This ultimately leads to the more understandable – and realistic – moment when a frustrated Jake Holt finally gets out of the case. Brooklyn Nine-Nine can obviously drive you crazy – in this very episode, especially in the Amy / Rosa / Terry storyline – but it can also pull through the grounded moments. It shows that at this moment, but also in the last scene, Jake and Amy will start looking for a baby.

It’s a particularly serious moment after Amy was completely overwhelmed to find out if she is pregnant (and needs to pee). While the Amy / Rosa / Terry plot is “on” the manhunt, it is one devoted exclusively to personal life and comedy in the middle of a situation that should be stressful. (In Terry’s defense, every time he storms into a scene, he seems to have a very stressful time during that manhunt.) The Pink / Amy friendship is a dynamic that Brooklyn Nine-Nine almost always delivers impressive results , but it works especially well with pink in full-on best-friend mode. Rosa is there for Amy, from awkward dabbing in solidarity with Amy (“Dead.”) To bodega pregnancy tests to the sound of a babbling brook. The inclusion of Terry’s interruptions is a necessary moment in the story, especially since he plunges himself into the belief that it’s all about him, a man who supposedly looks “like a huge triangle”. The comedic work of Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Terry Crews in this plot mark a really good return on the series.

“You are a very good friend, I am glad that you are here,” says Amy Rosa after a moment that is both a joke and good advice. When it comes to the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it makes sense for the strong friendships within Nine-Nine to be highlighted, also through changes. (This friendship theme also applies to Boyle’s play as “Boyhunter” for Jake’s “Manhunter”, especially “Boyhunter (Remix)”.)

Note: A-

“Captain Kim”

As previously mentioned, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the seventh season. The key is to avoid repeating the same stories over and over again. However, if you keep telling the same story over and over, it is also important to at least have fun with it. This is what Brooklyn Nine-Nine does with “Captain Kim”, a refreshing change from the typical status quo changes in the Nine-Nine. As static as these characters remain – after all, as sitcom characters – they learn and grow and evolve, which is the driving force of this entire episode. It is the Brooklyn Nine-Nine / Nine-Nine status quo and the desire to prevent it from being disrupted at all costs and by disrupting its own production.

Nicole Bilderback, who plays Captain Julie Kim, played enough movie / television girl in the 90s and early 2000s to make it immediately clear to me that she had an underlying motive for coming to the nine-nine. Of course, the show also wants us to believe that pretty much everyone who isn’t part of the team is either corrupt or incompetent (or just lame). And since Ken Marino’s CJ already had the incompetent role as captain, it seemed Kim really had to be as good to be true as Jake claims she was in this episode. Your party with “something great” for everyone in the squad also gives the theory the belief that it is going to do something inconsistent. That it is really that good is the rare reversal of this particular concept for the show.

Unfortunately, after this episode there is really no place for Captain Kim. Therefore, it only makes sense for the character to head for the hill after the special kind of chaos the group has ruined. Yes, it is predictable that a new authority figure in the nine-nine rows will step as quickly as they arrive. At the same time, there is no conflict if the nine-nine has a substitute captain who really cares about their interests and does not intend to get in the way of Holt as soon as he can finally return to his post. It’s really nice as long as it lasts, and Captain Kim’s perfection is a nice twist on the typical nine-nine interloper story.

Her perfection also allows stepfather Jake and Holt to work together as the “horny adults” in this episode after “Manhunt” had contradicted them and everyone else was so taken with their new boss and the things she offers them. A Jake / Holt team also means the beauty of Undercover-Holt, which leads to the weird gag of his two small public “scenes”, followed by the big one who throws himself down the stairs. (Holt throwing himself down the stairs is getting funnier. Trust me.) When Captain Holt is demoted to Officer Holt, that doesn’t change the fact that he’s still Jake’s mentor and father figure, episodes like this one in which Jake accuses of getting rid of the person who is trying to be his “new father” (just like Trevor). It’s childish – because of childhood problems – but it’s also based on the past of the nine-nine and the fact that Wuntch cannot be trusted. Here, too, Captain Kim is literally perfect: Carol Kolb’s script just puts it on every passing scene. It’s just not normal.

But also the nine-nine squad from N.A.R.C. (Nationally Accredited and Registered Chaperone) Amy to “Chuck Boyle, Office Badass” (aka “Cool Charles”) to … Actually, Terry has a pretty normal reaction – scared, by Ronald Palmer (Marcus Folmar), an ex-convict, to be poisoned for being arrested and put in prison for 10 years – in this episode. Terry’s actions in both episodes assume that he is off the action, but technically still on the edge of the action. With “Manhunt” this works better, however, because he slowly snaps himself into the air. Here the plot is fairly easy to predict (since Palmer is not really a threat), but it is the reasonable explanation of why Palmer’s tone is so creepy (speaking only with a wall of ash blocks for 10 years in a row) that the plot is possible to keep the landing. Either way, Captain Kim’s dog destroys his jacket pockets filled with starters.

The absence of Rosa in this episode would also be a disappointment, if not the fact that it makes room for: 1. Jake plans to let Captain Kim go by Monday, though that backfires … by actually works, and 2. “Chuck Boyle, Office Badass”. The actual absence of office badass for the weekend allows Boyle to successfully reinvent himself for the new captain, since Rosa’s jacket actually has the powers of the sisterhood of traveling pants. Or, if you believe Amy, trust was in Boyle all the time (and the sad guy wearing the jacket). It’s really a magical moment for Boyle, as he has product in his hair, is finally able to hear how bad things sound, and he’s suddenly the be-all and end-all in his relationship with Jake. Surprisingly, the episode doesn’t go in a direction where Boyle gets too cool and alienates the rest of the nine-nine. Instead, he simply tries to pay the performance of the travel jacket up front. He is successful, but at what price? The cost of playing poker with Broadway stars and celebrity chefs.

Despite the pairing, “Manhunt” and “Captain Kim” were always meant to be separate episodes, not two-part episodes. In fact, “Captain Kim” could easily have served as the season 7 premiere instead. In contrast to “Manhunt”, this is not a case, but a “murder”, and the way Luke Del Tredici regulates the aftermath of the dog’s attack on the party is something nice. It also focuses on Officer Holt’s concept and the fact that he will be replaced, which was the great season 6 cliffhanger. Sure, Rosa is missing, but Joe is even like “Cool Charles” from Lo Truglio pulls out, while still being as annoying as Jake says. Like “Manhunt”, “Captain Kim” is a great showcase for both Andre Braugher and for Andy Samberg and their back and forth. But unlike the premiere, there is nothing that does not get enough attention or weight (like the search itself) , Really, it’s just a good sign that the first two episodes of this season are as strong as ever. Especially seven seasons in one show.

Note: A

Scattering observations