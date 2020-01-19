`` It's a miracle: '' Driver tumbles on a cliff in Malibu, survives only with cuts and bruises

MALIBU, California (KABC) – A man who drove a road in Malibu and fell from a cliff managed to escape with only a few scratches.

Emeka Nwokolo was driving in the rain on Thursday along the Mulholland highway when he heard a noise and suddenly lost control of the car, diving several meters down a mountain. The car landed on its roof, trapping it inside the wreckage for over an hour.

“I was there in trouble, trying to find my way and (there was) no way out,” said Nwokolo.

He managed to open a back door. Then, using a pair of scissors to dig into the ground, he climbed the muddy mountainside.

He reported a driver, who called the police, and left almost unharmed.

Nwokolo has since returned to the area to descend and retrieve his phone and other personal belongings from his car, but says he is grateful for having survived.

“It’s a miracle, it’s like a second chance at living for me.”

