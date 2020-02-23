‘it’s-a-miracle’:-toddler-walks-again-immediately-after-becoming-shot-in-the-head-in-the-course-of-travel-by-shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2-yr-old is going for walks all over again after currently being shot in the head throughout a drive-by taking pictures.

Lavier Robinson was critically hurt when shots ended up fired at a Virginia dwelling again in December.

“To essentially have it materialize to your loved ones, it hits you,” Robinson’s grandmother Harneatha Atkinson explained. “We have to cease the gun violence. There’s no will need to shoot anyone’s household.”

Robinson was rushed to VCU Health care Centre immediately after the taking pictures. He was later moved to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for even further observation.

In a video offered to 8News by the family members, you can see Lavier getting some of his first techniques, on his way out of the clinic.

“People may perhaps look at it like, oh he’s not walking,” Atkinson stated. “To us, he’s strolling. It went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his individual, to exactly where he can sit up on his possess now and take his techniques now.”

The toddler was released final 7 days and is now property with his grandmother, who is thankful for his miraculous journey.

“It’s a wonder he’s out,” Atkinson stated “It was a long journey to get below. As soon as he gets the experience back again in his left hand, he’ll be okay.”

His relatives claimed the toddler will undergo medical procedures soon to put a bone in the suitable facet of his head.

“It tore our household apart,” Atkinson said “Now, my daughter has moved into her very own place, I’m shifting someplace else. All people is just going and there will be no just one left at that handle.”

The two adult men accused of shooting him, 19-yr aged Ara D. McLaughlin, and 23-calendar year outdated Randy O. Vaughan, were charged with tried murder and conspiracy to commit murder again in early January.

Most recent Tales: