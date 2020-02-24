‘it’s-a-miracle’:-toddler-walks-once-more-soon-after-remaining-shot-in-the-head-all-through-generate-by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A two-calendar year-aged is strolling once again right after being shot in the head two months in the past all through a travel-by shooting.

Lavier Robinson was critically injured when photographs ended up fired at a Henrico house in December.

“To actually have it occur to your household, it hits you,” Robinson’s grandmother Harneatha Atkinson reported. “We have to stop the gun violence. There’s no want to shoot anyone’s home.”

Robinson was rushed to VCU Medical Middle right after the shooting. He was afterwards moved to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for more observation.

In a online video offered to WRIC by the family, you can see Lavier taking some of his to start with actions on his way out of the clinic.

“People might look at it like, oh he’s not strolling,” Atkinson claimed. “To us, he’s walking. It went from him not remaining to stand on his have, sit up on his possess, to wherever he can sit up on his have now and just take his measures now.”

The toddler was introduced previous week and is now household with his grandmother.

“It’s a wonder he’s out,” Atkinson claimed “It was a lengthy journey to get listed here. Once he will get the emotion back in his left hand, he’ll be all right.”

His relatives mentioned the toddler will undergo operation shortly to put a bone in the proper side of his head.

“It tore our household apart,” Atkinson mentioned “Now, my daughter has moved into her personal put, I’m shifting somewhere else. Every person is just shifting and there will be no 1 still left at that address.”

The two men accused in the shooting — 19-calendar year aged Ara D. McLaughlin, and 23-calendar year aged Randy O. Vaughan — were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to dedicate murder back again in early January.

