It’s a pink super month and the sky should be clear to check it out – News – The Palm Beach Post

It’s called the pink super moon, but while it’s not really pink, it’s going to be super. It is also called the grasshopper or ovary, and comes about 221,851 miles from Earth.

The only federally-recognized super moon of the year will rise on Tuesday, and scotch the earth with sparks that are 15 percent brighter than the medium-sized full moon.

The full moon of April, called the pink, grass, or ovary, hits its perigen – the closest it gets to Earth in its lunar orbit – and reaches about 221,851 miles from the planet.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center calculates the next month of the year as a super moon. A NASA press release states that Tuesday’s moon is the largest and brightest lunar display of 2020.

But astronomers have different definitions of supermons. Astrophysics Fred Espenak gives a sublime title to a full month that is 90 percent of the closest approach to Earth. This means that the swellings in February, March, and May are also considered supergames, according to Espenaki.

And not everyone is convinced that making the moon appear bigger will be obvious to most people.

“The angular diameter of the super moon appears to be about 7 percent larger than the average diameter of the medium-sized full moon and about 14 percent larger than the angular diameter of the micron or mini moon (year far away and smallest full moon.). column.

McClure believes the average observer will notice a brighter moon.

“The increase in brightness is due to the larger size,” said NASA scientist Noah Petro. “Think of moving the flashlight closer to your eye or mirror. Increasing the visible size will lead to a brighter moon.”

The moon rises in West Palm Beach on Tuesday at 7.27. Wednesday Moonrise is at 8:35.

According to the weather forecast for South Florida on Tuesday, the mostly sunny sky will change from partly cloudy on Tuesday night. Wednesday should also be mostly sunny with clear skies to watch the program.

While super moons can trigger higher-than-normal tides leading to coastal flooding, Miami’s National Weather Service doesn’t expect significant tidal flooding this week in Southeast Florida.

Alignment between the sun, the earth, and the moon can increase the gravity of the tide. The tides are usually higher in the fall, which is why full moon tides can cause flooding from September to December.

“We may see some very minor impacts on the coast,” said meteorologist Robert Garcia. “It’s definitely something we’re watching.”

Of course, the pink moon in April isn’t really pink.

According to an old farmer’s almanac, the moons were given nicknames to match the seasons. The month of April comes when the wildflower center blooms in early spring.

