[‘It’s A Really hard No’: Bernie Sanders Will not Get Dollars From Bloomberg If He Wins Democratic Nomination]

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser for Bernie Sanders campaign, told reporters that the Independent Vermont Senator would not take funds from fellow applicant Mike Bloomberg if he was picked as the Democratic nominee.

“It’s a tough no,” Weaver told NBC News just after Tuesday night’s debate. “Bernie has explained he’s heading to fund his presidential marketing campaign with small-dollar contributions, and I imagine we can do that.”

Sanders advisor Jeff Weaver tells reporters right after tonight’s #DemDebate that it’s a “Hard no” that Sen. @BernieSanders will consider Bloomberg’s funds in a general election. Earlier Sanders himself experienced not long gone this much pic.twitter.com/zxTB3nQehg — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg has claimed he’ll give at least a single billion of his $61.9 billion web value to defeat Donald Trump. Last week, Pete Buttigieg stated he would take Bloomberg’s cash if he was named the nominee. But Sanders has extended stated he wouldn’t consider cash from billionaires.

Sanders dodged the question at previous week’s CNN town corridor, but Weaver manufactured it clear that Sanders won’t be taking Bloomberg’s cash on Tuesday.

Pursuing the responses from Weaver, Bloomberg spokesperson Howard Wolfson said, “Bernie reported he didn’t want [Bloomberg’s] money, so we’re not heading to. I don’t assume it would be prudent to spend on behalf of anyone who did not want it.”

New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait juggled with the selection in a column, where by he wrote, “If you truly, deeply item to the concept of billionaires exerting disproportionate influence around political campaigns to the issue that you’d rather get rid of than permit a person of them help you, then Sanders justifies credit score for ideological consistency. But Democrats need to look at the chance that Sanders is not just pretending to be a fanatic.”