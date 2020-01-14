IT’S A RUNNING LIFE: A mother’s love is deep to remember her son

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A strong athlete training for a marathon, a semester from college: Ronnie Keeney was the best in every game.

“He was extremely intelligent and competitive,” said Jeanne Keeney, Ronnie’s mother.

Like many, Ronnie competed with inner demons.

“Although he was always athletic, he always had to deal with alcohol. He had been sober for a while. He had been with Lighthouse Ministries for nine months, ”said Keeney.

But drinking was slowly coming back, mostly at night and mostly alone.

“Ultimately, it cost life. It was December 10th, 2014, ”said Keeney. “Obviously it devastated me. Then I lost part of myself, ”she continued.

Keeney and her husband wanted to turn this terrible family tragedy into something positive. As a family of runners, it wasn’t long before they decided to start a race in his memory. Just 11 months after his death, they hosted the first Ronnie’s Run in Ft. DeSoto Park.

“My husband and I love to run and it just seemed right. My passion is not only to raise awareness of drug and alcohol abuse, but also to provide resources to the community, ”said Keeney.

Vendors of various support services that are used in racing every year and Keeney knows that this disease affects almost every family in some way.

“People have tears in their eyes when they’re there at the race,” she recalls.

In its fifth year, about 1000 runners ran the 10 km, 5 km and 5 km races.

Ronnie’s Run will have a booth at 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo ahead of this year’s Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, which is sponsored by News Channel 8. Keeney will have offers for those who sign up for Ronnie’s Run there.

Keeney will then compete for the Gasparilla race himself. In fact, she will compete for two races.

She participates in the Bud Light Orange Challenge, which means that she drives the 15 km race on Saturday and the 5 km race on Sunday.

