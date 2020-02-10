It’s a scary world, but fear can be a dangerous emotion for investors

When the news spread at the end of January that the Chinese corona virus had spread to several countries, including Canada, the stock markets eased. Investors feared the impact on a wide range of sectors, from travel and tourism to retail and restaurants, and the impact that a broad slowdown in sales could have on global economic growth.

A similar fear led to panic sales when the Ebola virus rose in 2014. They also experienced market fears when Donald Trump was elected US President-China Trade War for the first time in November 2016.

In other words, we’ve been here before. The markets recovered relatively quickly after every drop in share prices. The North American markets regularly reached new highs in late 2019 and early 2020. Despite the long-term upward trend in the markets, some investors remain on the sidelines and expect the worst.

“There are a number of investors who are always pessimistic,” said Dan Bortolotti, portfolio manager and financial planner at PWL Capital in Toronto. “They are afraid when the markets are on the up and fear that what goes up must fall. They are afraid when they are down and they are afraid that they will continue to fall.” Basically, they are always afraid that the markets will fall. “

Concern over how the markets will develop is human in nature, particularly among investors who have experienced the global recession in 2008/09. However, constant fears can affect a person’s investment portfolio. Investors waiting for the right time to buy or sell can miss out on substantial long-term gains. On the other hand, those who sell in a panic might regret it later. A good example is the large sell-off of the market at the end of 2018 and the subsequent recovery that only took place a few weeks after 2019. The U.S. S&P 500 index rose more than 40 percent from its December 2018 low.

Trying to time the market is the wrong way to invest, says Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets. “Nobody can time the market,” says Belski. “The moment you think you can time the market. , , is the minute you shouldn’t be in the market. “

Still, investing is part of the math and part of the mood, and it’s the human emotion part of the equation that often gets investors into trouble. Investments based on emotions such as greed or fear drive investors to buy when the markets rise or sell when they fall – or to do nothing that can have a long-term impact on savings, says Lisa Kramer, professor of Finance at the University of Toronto.

“It is a breeze to predict what the markets will do,” says Kramer, who examines investor behavior. “The best advice for investors is to develop a portfolio allocation that they can comfortably hold in the best and worst times. , , and not depending on what you think next. The buy and hold strategy is really the best. “

The task is easier said than done if we take into account the cognitive prejudices that investors are exposed to. Take self-confidence, for example. Some investors believe that they are good stock pickers and take risks that they cannot afford for hot stocks or sectors. Consider the number of confident cannabis investors who have been burned in the past few months. Another trend is loss aversion: the pain of losing money is much worse than the positive feeling of seeing profits. Due to the loss aversion, many investors hold a large part of their portfolio in cash and earn little or no interest.

Another red flag is the distortion of confirmation: investors are looking for or interpreting information that supports their existing market ideas. The risk is to ignore facts that could help you make smarter investment decisions. Tea Nicola, co-founder and CEO of WealthBar Financial Services, based in Vancouver, warns that in today’s digital society, algorithms on websites like Facebook provide users with information based on the information already displayed. “If you read certain things in your social media feed, you will probably learn more things on the subject, but it’s not necessarily the whole story,” she says. “As an investor, you have to be very vigilant.”

In order to try to keep emotions out of the mix and concentrate in the long term, Bortolotti from PWL Capital recommends investing in phases. For example, someone who invests the proceeds of a regular paycheck could add money to the markets once a month, while a person with a lump sum – for example, from an inheritance or home sale – could invest in two or three phases. over a couple of months. He also recommends investing and sticking to the money on a set schedule.

“You may not get a better result than investing it all at once, but it will likely be less stressful because you don’t feel like you’re going all-in on a single bet,” said Bortolotti. “Just keep contributing and balance your portfolio as needed. This is not market timing. that’s risk management. “

Investors also need to ensure that they have the right mix of assets, such as stocks, bonds, and cash, to achieve their financial goals, says Kash Pashootan, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel Inc. in Toronto. In general, people in their thirties with a long career on the stock exchange can generally take more risks than 65-year-old pensioners with a fixed income.

Regardless of age and wealth mix, investors must also be willing and able to withstand the “material collapse” of a market downturn if it does occur, Pashootan says. “For me, the biggest risk right now is not an impending recession. There is complacency in the portfolios of investors,” he says. “The most important thing we currently do for clients and what investors can do for themselves is to understand how their portfolios can behave … in the next negative market and decide whether they can live with it or not. If not, adjust it now. “

