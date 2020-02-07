It’s all about the song

Emily Wolfe is a guitar hero. The musician who grew up in Austin has extracted a distinct, modern style from classical influences that can jump from subtle shredding to an exaggerated squall. And if you get Wolfe on the subject of the guitar, she will happily return to those influences.

“I love the phrasing of Stevie Ray Vaughan, I love the phrasing of BB King, and in tone, I love Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, he is so mid-range, and of course Hendrix,” she said prior to her Wednesday performance at Atwood’s Taverne in Cambridge. “I really like the craziness that Hendrix had. He approached the guitar as not just six strings but as a whole weapon. And then of course there is Tom Morello. “

Wolfe could go on and on. She loves what Bonnie Raitt plays on every song. She likes to create morello-like chaos by letting feedback flow through the f-holes of her Gibson Memphis ES-335. She has a lot to say about her pedal board. But, as smart and wild as her approach to guitar is, Wolfe is first a songwriter, second guitarist.

“Sometimes I hear guitarists that are incredible, but there’s nothing behind it,” she said. “There must be something behind the game. The best way to put something behind it is to play a great song. I love the guitar, but like any instrument, it must be his mission to support the song. “

Since the release of her debut EP ‘Roulette’ from 2014, Wolfe has been known as a force of nature on tour; opposite her power trio, she falls into an epic solo every moment. With her first LP, “Emily Wolfe”, her guitar chops remain, but the songwriting surpasses the instrumental heroism. “Holy Roller” clashes with equal parts garage rock and club banger, while Wolfe, singing like an angry angel, cleverly and passionately slams the patriarchy. With few words and varied howls and whispers, Wolfe changes a wall of sound, a jumble of riffs, into the sneaky “Atta Blues”.

“‘Atta Blues” was one of the first songs I wrote that I felt really proud, “she said.” It’s a bit repetitive, the lyrics are simple, but when I wrote this it felt connected to my future as a rock artist . It felt good. ‘

Wolfe grew up and listened to classic rock with her father. But when she grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s, she couldn’t miss the pop revolution that sold nearly a billion albums.

“There was a lot of classical rock, but I’ve always been busy with music that is super focused,” she said. “Motown and funny enough, NSYNC and everything Max Martin did then.”

You cannot hear “Bye Bye Bye” in “Emily Wolfe.” But the songwriting is an example of focus. Under the words of Wolfe, guitar rage, screams and coos, the songs slide from tight hooks to cheerful melodies, modest verses blooming in large, bold choruses.

“I think it’s just that I’ve always loved both things, songwriting and guitar,” she said. “Now I see it as an advantage. During my shows I see that there are people who love more of my fully developed songs and guitar nerds who just want to see me play solo. And I like that, I want to talk to both kinds of people. “

Emily Wolfe, with Tom West, Wednesday at Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. Tickets: $ 10; brownpapertickets.com.