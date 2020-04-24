“It’s been such an incredible journey”: Virat Kohli talks about his future with RCB – cricket

Virat Kohli has stood the Indian Premier League since being signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has played only one franchise in his career and has openly expressed his love for RCB. He did not become RCB captain in 2013 and took the team to the finals in 2016. Despite not winning the career IPL, Kohli has no plans to leave the Bengaluru-based franchise. He said his loyalty and love of the fans will never allow him to leave Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The RCBs made it to the final IPL three times but did not win the trophy. During a live session on Instagram with former South African captain and teammate RCB AB de Villiers, Kohli said winning the tournament was still a goal but would not leave the team regardless of the results.

“It was such an incredible journey. It will be our dream, to win together in the IPL. There is no scenario where I could ever think about leaving the team. “You may feel that the season is not going well, but by the time I play the IPL I never leave this team. Fans, their loyalty has been incredible,” said the Indian skipper.

Responding to Kohli’s sentiments towards RCB, De Villiers has also acknowledged the support of fans over the past nine years. Kohli, on the other hand, has been with the RCB since 2008.

“Same for me. I never want to leave the RCB, but I have to keep score for that. I’m not the captain you see,” the South African said jokingly.

They both remembered their early days in international cricket and their growth as cricketers and friends.

Kohli has sometimes said, that the youth who come there respect the “system” too much and wants them to see that they are breaking the norm.

“I want to see young people coming in scoring from 500 to 600 runs. I want people to break the norm. Sometimes I feel that people have too much respect for the system in sports. When you break the shackles, do something special. “Kohli also acknowledged the contributions of Mark Boucher, Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher early in his international career.

“Gary always gave me positive feedback. Boucher told me in 2008 to improve my short-ball game. He had a vision. Fletcher then had a lot of attention to play. So many people contributed to my growth,” he said Kohli.

De Villiers selected 119 at Wankhede in the 2015 series, which is his best shot against India. Kohli selected 119 in the Johannesburg Test in 2013. “I was always motivated to win the series after 2-2. I was incredibly motivated for something special, “de Villiers said.

They also selected their combined team for the ODIs of South Africa and India. It featured Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, M S Dhoni (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

(with PTI inputs)

