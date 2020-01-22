“It’s crazy” – the first Chorus Hyperfibre clients signed by Orcon

COMMENT:

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s really ridiculous,” said Taryn Hamilton, chief executive officer of the Vocus Group.

He talks about the first broadband service Orcon 4000, which went online in Queenstown this week – making Orcon (part of the Vocus group) the first retail Internet service provider to offer a plan based on the new Chorus Hyperfibre product.

READ MORE:

• Vodafone launches a fixed wireless push, oversizing the data ceilings

“That is to say that we now have a new type of UFB fiber which is much, much faster than an already fast service.”

The network operator UFB Chorus already offered plans of 1 gigabit per second.

Now, with its new Hyperfibre product, which will be gradually rolled out across the country over the course of the year (see table below) – it offers speeds of 2 Gbit / s and 4Gibit / s – or part of the top fastest flow in the world, a complete stop.

It was already difficult to see how any household could justify the 1 gig service, which was 10 to 30 times the speed of first UFB fiber plans, even if each member of the family included 4K Netflix and multiplayer games. same time.

Still, ISPs have reported surprising popularity – and indeed Hamilton says the Orcon 1 concert plan is now the most popular for new subscribers.

And the new Orcon 4000 4Gbit / s (or 4000Mbit / s) plan had two takers in its first two days. One installation was in an apartment, the other in a design firm.

Chorus has warned that unlike its cheaper 1 gig plans, Hyperfibre would not be cheap – but the first retail offering is not as expensive as some experts might have expected.

The Orcon 4000 plan costs $ 199 a month – establishing a brand that other retailers like Spark and Vodafone will likely stay close to.

And unlike, for example, switching from a 100 MB / s UFB fiber plan to a 1 Gbit / s plan, a visit to the Chorus site is required, and the same will apply to all ISPs. In fact, Hyperfibre requires a new ONT (the box that connects street fiber) and a new modem / router that supports Wi-Fi 6, the latest fastest version of wi-fi.

Indeed, your existing home network equipment would suffocate with a Hyperfibre connection. The visit to Chorus and the new hardware means that unlike other upgrades to the UFB plan, a Hyperfibre installation costs $ 199.

So what is the point of a Hyperfibre plan like Orcon 4000?

Hamilton says that in terms of home users, some geeks just want the best broadband, a phenomenon that grew out of the popularity of concert plans. “When we enter an 8K world, the new technology will make sense,” he says. 8K streaming and broadcast TV will require four times the 4K bandwidth offered by Netflix and a handful of others today, although it is still a few years from the mainstream.

“Nuts” – GM Taryn Hamilton, Vocus consumer, on the new Orcon Fiber 4000 plan, the first to benefit from the new Hyperfibre product from Chorus. Photo / Leon Menzies

Specifically, he noted that the Hyperfibre is symmetrical in teleconferencing – that is, it offers total tilt speed in both directions: download and download.

Most internet plans offer a much slower download speed. A concert plans, for example, to exceed around 300 Mbit / s or “only” a third of the bandwidth for downloads.

This counts if, for example, you want to send huge high definition video files.

In a Hyperfibre preview, for example, Chorus used the example of the Auckland Augusto marketing agency, which often sends or receives files of 1 terabyte (1000 gigabytes).

With Hyperfibre, a file that previously took 12 hours to download could be vacuumed in just 18 minutes.

Chorus was open to the fact that few companies play with 1 TB files. And on the home front, the price of $ 199 / month will probably make even most power geeks think twice.

So we’re not going to see Hyperfibre go to the mass market this year (nor the equivalent service from the UFB provider in the center of the North Island, Ultrafast Fiber, which is currently being tested).

But if you want the fastest broadband in the world, it’s on its way for the next few months.

Between 5G in mobile and fixed wireless, and Hyperfibre in fixed lines, New Zealand is entering a golden age of broadband – and certainly one that leaves Australia and its national network wide dysfunctional strip in the mud.

Chorus Hyperfibre deployment schedule

• February 2020 – Queenstown, Arrowtown, Wakatipu, Wanaka and Cromwell

• March 2020 – Courtenay Place, Johnsonville, Miramar, Wellington

• April 2020 – Invercargill, Invercargill East, Invercargill South, Waikiwi

• May 2020 – Auckland, Avondale, Birkenhead, Mayoral Drive, Ponsonby

• June 2020 – Palmerston North

• September 2020 – The Chorus UFB1 fiber optic network expanded

Vocus, via Orcon, was the first to come out with a plan based on Hyperfibre.

A Vodafone representative said: “We are delighted to be able to offer Hyperfibre to Vodafone customers once it becomes widely available on the market. We are discussing with Chorus the formatting of the products for the future, but it’s very early. “

A Spark spokesperson said, “We are currently assessing whether we will offer Hyperfibre to Spark customers (at this point, we are not doing so) and will continue to monitor the market while we assess our options.”

.