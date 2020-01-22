“It’s crazy” – the first Chorus Hyperfibre clients signed by Orcon

COMMENT:

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s really ridiculous,” said Taryn Hamilton, chief executive officer of the Vocus Group.

He talks about the first broadband service Orcon 4000, which went online in Queenstown this week – making Orcon (part of the Vocus group) the first retail Internet service provider to offer a plan based on the new Chorus Hyperfibre product.

“Nuts” – GM Taryn Hamilton, Vocus consumer, on the new Orcon Fiber 4000 plan, the first to benefit from the new Hyperfibre product from Chorus. Photo / Leon Menzies

Chorus Hyperfibre deployment schedule

