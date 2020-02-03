“It’s easy to score against Aston Villa” – ex-Villans striker Tony Cascarino highlights the main problem for Dean Smith

Former Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino believes it is now “easy” to score against his former club.

The Villans lost 1: 2 to Bournemouth in the Premier League just a few days after reaching the Carabao Cup final.

AFP or licensor

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa team has defensive issues

Although they were successful in the latter competition, they conceded 50 goals in all tournaments this season.

The cherries were sloppy mistakes that cost her life with a foolish Tyrone-Mings tackle that gave the hosts a free kick before Philip Billing could strike after a poor defense.

The second game was also far too easy as Nathan Ake had space for a rebound after another free kick.

Injury to first choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has not helped the situation. Pepe Reina was loaned to replace him.

what we loved

Haalands Parade, Ronaldo’s goal and Mourinho in the lead

To brush

Guardiola aims to attack the former Premier League boss under Liverpool’s dominance

Happy?

Mourinho adamant Sterling should have been dismissed by VAR to win Man City

BIG DEMAND

Pires claims Liverpool are out of luck and Arsenal’s Invincibles are undefeated

Honest

Arteta “not surprised” by Arsenal’s table position after the tie at Burnley

review

Bergwijn’s dream debut, Liverpool equal record – what happened in the Premier League

happy

Ighalo says Man United makes a dream come true

SUPER STEVEN

Tottenham’s star scores with his debut – with Spurs first shot against City

Incredible

Bergwijn scores on Tottenham debut in victory over 10-man city

TALK TAKEOVER

The Saudi prince wants to take over Man United despite ties to Newcastle

However, their former player believes the club really has a problem since they are only one point outside the relegation zone.

“It’s easy to score against Villa,” said Cascarino at the weekend sports breakfast.

Kevin Nolan insists Jack Grealish has to go to Euro 2020 – but wants England boss Gareth Southgate to take James Maddison too

“Teams don’t have to make an incredible game to score against Villa.

“That in itself tells you where Dean Smith’s problems are.”