“It’s easy to score against Aston Villa” – ex-Villans striker Tony Cascarino highlights the main problem for Dean Smith

Former Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino believes it is now “easy” to score against his former club.
The Villans lost 1: 2 to Bournemouth in the Premier League just a few days after reaching the Carabao Cup final.
AFP or licensor
Dean Smith’s Aston Villa team has defensive issues
Although they were successful in the latter competition, they conceded 50 goals in all tournaments this season.
The cherries were sloppy mistakes that cost her life with a foolish Tyrone-Mings tackle that gave the hosts a free kick before Philip Billing could strike after a poor defense.
The second game was also far too easy as Nathan Ake had space for a rebound after another free kick.
Injury to first choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has not helped the situation. Pepe Reina was loaned to replace him.
what we loved
Haalands Parade, Ronaldo’s goal and Mourinho in the lead
To brush
Guardiola aims to attack the former Premier League boss under Liverpool’s dominance
Happy?
Mourinho adamant Sterling should have been dismissed by VAR to win Man City
BIG DEMAND
Pires claims Liverpool are out of luck and Arsenal’s Invincibles are undefeated
Honest
Arteta “not surprised” by Arsenal’s table position after the tie at Burnley
review
Bergwijn’s dream debut, Liverpool equal record – what happened in the Premier League
happy
Ighalo says Man United makes a dream come true
SUPER STEVEN
Tottenham’s star scores with his debut – with Spurs first shot against City
Incredible
Bergwijn scores on Tottenham debut in victory over 10-man city
TALK TAKEOVER
The Saudi prince wants to take over Man United despite ties to Newcastle
However, their former player believes the club really has a problem since they are only one point outside the relegation zone.
“It’s easy to score against Villa,” said Cascarino at the weekend sports breakfast.
Kevin Nolan insists Jack Grealish has to go to Euro 2020 – but wants England boss Gareth Southgate to take James Maddison too
“Teams don’t have to make an incredible game to score against Villa.
“That in itself tells you where Dean Smith’s problems are.”