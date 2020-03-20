It’s formal: Tom Brady signals with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady is formally a Buccaneer.

The New England Patriots legend took to social media on Friday to announce he would be joining the crew.

“I’m beginning a new football journey and grateful for the @buccaneers for supplying me an prospect to do what I appreciate to do. I glance ahead to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe that and belief in me,” Brady wrote.

Fired up, humble and hungry …if there is a single detail I have acquired about football, it’s that no one cares what you did last 12 months or the calendar year ahead of that…you receive the belief and regard of those around via your determination just about every single working day. I’m starting a new soccer journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an prospect to do what I love to do. I look forward to conference all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can feel and belief in me…I have constantly thought that nicely carried out is far better than properly said, so I’m not gonna say much extra – I’m just gonna get to perform! #Calendar year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred

Resources instructed NFL Community Insider Ian Rapoport that Brady experienced finalized a deal to be a part of the staff truly worth approximately $30 million.

Moving into his age-43 time, Brady has the most Super Bowl (6) and playoff (30) wins in NFL background.

