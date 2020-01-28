Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,119 (January 28, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion of what national media is saying about UGA receiver George Pickens.

Georgia Football Podcast: It’s fun to see George Picken’s national attention

Start of the show: George Pickens’ breakout performance at the Sugar Bowl in Georgia seems to have earned him national attention. Pickens was mentioned among Heisman contenders in the latest Las Vegas SuperBook odds (via Brett McMurphy), and Pickens was mentioned in a recent ESPN article that touched on UGA’s national title hopes. I’m going to discuss more in today’s show what the newly discovered glory could mean for Pickens.

10-minute mark: I’m discussing how new UGA quarterback Jamie Newman compares his expectations for the coming season with those of other SEC quarterbacks.

15-minute mark: DawgNations Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include …

Whether the expectations for Newman or the new offensive coordinator Todd Monken are higher this season

Whether Newman has been exposed to excessive hype since the switch to UGA

How Bulldogs trainer Kirby Smart will fill the open coaching position

And a look at how UGA, which is bringing Zamir White back, could fit into Monken’s plans

30-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including Bo Pelini, who is returning to the LSU as a defensive coordinator. Florida has reportedly added a former five-star recipient from the transfer portal to visit.

35-minute mark: I respond to a big conversation from Florida coach Dan Mullen.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

