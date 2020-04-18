“It’s going to kill more people”

Left-wing Hollywood stars melt in response to President Donald Trump’s calls to “release” three Democratic-led states where residents have risen in protest, urging governors to reopen their economies and restrict restrictions on physical movement .

Celebrities rallied again to the President’s show of support on Friday, saying the commander-in-chief was “bewildered,” “scary,” and “a madman.”

President Trump fired three tweets in which he lobbied for the release of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all of which are run by Democratic governors. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing a growing tide of criticism over her manipulation of the coronavirus crisis with residents protesting what they see as draconian home stay orders.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faces a similar situation when protesters congregated outside his residence demanding that the state reopen its economy. Virginia is also seeing protesters lobbying Gov. Ralph Northam, who recently signed new gun controls to limit the number of guns that law-abiding Virginians can buy in a given month. President Trump urged Virginia residents to “save your great amendment. It is under siege!”

President Trump’s Tweets sparked apoplectic reactions among Hollywood celebrities who took the opportunity to offer their non-expert opinions about the president’s mental state.

Comedy Sarah Silverman suggested that elected Republican officials are to blame for President Trump’s behavior.

None of them. Not one. Many of them know the difference between right and wrong. But they are the opposite of the brave. @GOP https://t.co/Q9nSFcgPne

– Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 17, 2020

Actor Adam Scott called the President’s Tweets “deeply dangerous.”

So the President of the United States stands up against … the United States. I have it. It is pointless and deeply dangerous, unnecessarily endangering millions of lives. Happy Friday everyone! pic.twitter.com/s7y9hWaICi

– Adam Scott (@mradamscott) April 17, 2020

Actor Wendell Pierce claims that the president is “lighting the flames of division and rebellion” in the middle of a pandemic.

An American president ignited the flames of division and rebellion amid a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fJOFnV2aPJ

– Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 17, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright claims that President Trump “is going to kill more people with their ignorance, cowardice, chaos and incompetence.”

Real @ realDonaldTrump already has the smell of death and will kill more people with his ignorance, cowardice, chaos and incompetence. Period. This is not a carnival game. Release America.✊🏾🇺🇸

– Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 17, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman implicated the president as guilty of negligent manslaughter.

It is just negligent homicide. Nothin to see here. Do I have the right? https://t.co/7O7ZMxbuyj

– Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 17, 2020

Actors Michael McKean and Josh Malina used the President’s Tweets to remove him using the 25th Amendment.

AMERICAN BOOK! # 25mamena https://t.co/sfiTZ4ftH5

– (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 17, 2020

25th Amendment.

– Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 17, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle implied that the president is experiencing senile dementia.

“It’s your turn to go check in granddad, pete. And bring me the phone …” https://t.co/hdYDYAO5fs

– Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 17, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow, who recently criticized the President for stopping World Health Organization funding, termed the President’s Tweets as “dangerous type of madness”. He also tweeted that the president’s behavior is “increasingly psychotic.”

This is a dangerous kind of madness pic.twitter.com/GIAiYYPmgb

– Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 17, 2020

Trump Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell called the president a “crazy” for his tweets.

Trump is a madman # VoteTrumpOut2020 https://t.co/SzDWqwbqxC

– ROSIE (@Rosie) April 17, 2020

3rd Rock of the Sun actress, Kristen Johnson, called the president “messy” and “desperate.”

It is a scary feeling to know that our President is tall and desperate and desperate. https://t.co/HUkKEAImz9

– kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 17, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com