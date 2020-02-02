It’s good Boomer: how to avoid discrimination based on age at work

Whether you are preparing for an interview for the job of your dreams or simply want to continue moving up the corporate ladder in your current business, you may soon find it difficult to land a new position or promotion at as you get older.

Unfortunately, just keeping your job can seem like a challenge.

Even with laws protecting against discrimination, it is still a very real problem for many.

About 72% of women and 57% of men aged 45 to 74 say they have been discriminated against because of their age.

Dubbed the silver tsunami, it is predicted that 25% of the workforce will be 55 and older by 2020.

This, of course, is due to the 79 million people born between 1946 and 1964, aka Baby Boomers.

With these statistics in mind, you may be wondering if there is anything you can do to protect yourself from becoming the victim of a discriminatory employer.

Before you or anyone else calls it quit your career, consider the tips below to overcome age discrimination in the workplace.

1. Stay tech savvy

There is almost nothing that says, “I am an older person,” just like asking for help with technology that is considered both simple and easy to use by your younger colleagues.

From professional computer software to social media applications on your phone, you can avoid being labeled as old by taking the time to educate yourself on how to use current technology.

Asking for help every time you think an email has magically disappeared from your computer – only to find out that it was just hidden among the millions of open tabs in your browser – is a surefire way to make you a prime target for age discrimination.

Even if your work does not use computer technology in its daily operations, familiarizing yourself with popular hardware and software can help you stay relevant in the workplace.

From networking on LinkedIn to creating your personal brand on social media, technology can have a major impact on your career.

Plus, the next time your coworkers discuss something cool they’ve seen on Instagram, or a viral video going around TikTok, you can contribute to the conversation – or, at the very least, you will know what they’re talking about.

2. Improve your look and your health

Appearances shouldn’t matter when you are able to produce quality work, but the fact is that they do.

You may be full of energy, but if you seem slow and tired in the office, your colleagues – and more importantly, your boss – might think that you are nearing exhaustion.

In our rapidly changing world, you may be viewed as a liability rather than the asset that you know yourself.

Fortunately, you can add a younger twist to your appearance by making a few lifestyle and wardrobe changes.

Staying healthy and in good shape is the best way to avoid looking old and run down.

Focus on good nutrition and regular exercise to reduce the effects of aging on your mind and body.

Not only will you stay mentally alert while looking younger, but you will also likely miss fewer work days due to illness and / or doctor’s appointments.

As the saying goes, “You are as old as you feel.”

Refreshing your work wardrobe is another great way to divert attention from your age.

That doesn’t mean adopting the skinny suits of the twenties around you, but rather keeping your look contemporary enough to show that you still care.

This in turn shows your current or potential employer that you are not only invested yet, you are actively investing in your career.

When you look well, you are more likely to feel better, which projects confidence which is sure to elicit a positive response.

3. Be flexible

Learning to adapt and adapt to new ways of doing the same job you have been doing for decades is not always easy, but it is essential to overcome age discrimination in the workplace. job.

The ability to be flexible – instead of being stubborn and resistant to change – will be your best friend in these cases.

Whether it’s filling out forms in an abnormally different way or adopting an obnoxious open office seating plan, a smooth transition will come in handy.

After all, having the will to learn, change and try new things is not usually a trait associated with older members of society.

Finally, it is important to remember that it is absolutely illegal for your employer to discriminate against you because of your age, and you should consult a lawyer if you believe you are a victim.

4. Remember your rights

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to impose yourself in court, so you should try these methods to overcome age discrimination in the workplace, even if in a perfect world you would not have to use it. none to keep your current job or find a new job.

.